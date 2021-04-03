Covid inhibitions will not be eased until the situation is reviewed on April 20, says the Minister of Health

However, the state health minister also said instructions were issued to the technical advisory advisory committee made up of experts after reviewing the situation, and if things are under control until April 20, activities will be allowed to resume, according to the news agency. PTI.

To be sure, the new guidelines will be in effect in the state until April 20, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

“The government is not happy with limiting activities. I have asked through the media for the last month for a second wave to be on our doorstep and if we do not understand and take precautions, the government will have no other options and can to take serious action, “Sudhakar said PTI.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Karnataka was the first state to resume all business activities, but the state today reports about 5,000 cases a day and 3,500 of them are from Bengaluru alone. “The technical advisory committee has said that this will be there for another two months, until the end of May and the schedule will start to fall from June of the first week. If we do not take action and something inappropriate will happen, will it? will not the government be the responsibility? “he asked.

Noting that the government has issued instructions after receiving several reports from the technical advisory committee and after consulting with senior officials and ministers, Sudhakar said it was not done immediately. “People from some sectors are saying that their activities should not be limited and should continue freely. Yes, we (the government) also understand, but things should not get out of our control, so it was inevitable that the government would take “Some strict measures. We demand cooperation from everyone,” he said.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has decided to meet with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to inform him about the impact of cinema seating capacity coverage at 50 per cent on the industry and is likely to require relaxation so that it does not influential films that have just been published. Also, the gym owners have asked the government to reconsider the decision or allow them to operate at 50 percent capacity or announce a package so that they can make payments to staff and use it for maintenance. There is pressure from some private schools to allow them to function, similar is the demand from the owners of gyms, swimming pools and clubs, also people want to have weddings with large gatherings, the Minister informed the journalists.

“These measures are not permanent, let ‘s follow these temporary measures for a few days … I’m not saying that (Covid-19 spread) can be 100% controlled by these measures, but we can try to put things under control, “he said. Answering a question, the Minister said that there are guidelines for elections, and religious places as well, there is no concession for any sector or activity. “The government is just trying to control this pandemic which is all, there is no politics or any malicious intent after that,” he said, according to PTI the report, while he avoided questions on the night curfew or the closing of the weekend stating that he does not want to talk about measures to be taken in the future.

“Grades 10, 11 and 12 may continue in the existing way, however, attendance at these classes is not required in person. Higher and vocational courses will be suspended, except for the hours set for the Board / University examinations of Health Sciences.

Residential and dormitory schools will be closed, except for students in grades 10, 11, 12 and students of higher and vocational courses. The number of persons in public transport should not exceed the capacity for landing. “The practice of working from home will be followed in offices and workplaces as far as possible,” the letter said.

In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburg, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants should not exceed 50% of capacity.

In Cinema halls, alternate seats subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seat capacity will only be allowed in the Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburg, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

“In shopping malls, closed markets, department stores, etc., strict enforcement of proper COVID behavior (CAB) such as masking, physical distancing, and hand sanitizer will be enforced.”

If there are any violations, the facility will be closed until the pandemic ends, instructions warned.

Karnataka reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 10.06,229. 1,631 people were fired in the mentioned period.

With 9,59,400 cases of total downloads, the state reported six deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total active cases in the state are 34,219.

