Survey-related states see the rise in COVID-19 as a daily count close to 90k; Maharashtra reports 49,447 cases

India on Saturday registered 89,129 new COVID-19 cases in one day, the highest daily increase in about six and a half months, bringing the nationwide number of infections to over 1.23 crore, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,64,110 with 714 more casualties in one day, also the highest since October 21st.

The jump in cases reported Saturday was the highest since Sept. 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Consistent with the rapid increase in cases, the number of active cases also recorded a steady increase for the 24th day in a row with a number of 6,58,909, which is 5.32 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped further to 93.36 percent, according to the data.

The number of people recovering from the disease rose to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.32 per cent, according to health ministry data.

Number of days coronavirus cases peaked in September last year with 97,894 infections reported on the 17th day of the month, after which India began to witness a gradual decline in cases. The active case load was lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and accounted for 1.25 percent of total infections.

The 714 new victims on Saturday include 481 from Maharashtra, 57 from Punjab, 43 from Chhattisgarh, 16 each from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, 14 each from Kerala and Delhi, 12 from Tamil Nadu, 11 from Gujarat and 10 from Haryana.

Of the 1,64,110 victims reported so far in the country, 55,379 are from Maharashtra, 12,750 from Tamil Nadu, 12,591 from Karnataka, 11,050 from Delhi, 10,335 from West Bengal, 8,836 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,225 from Andhra Pradesh and 6,983 from Punjab.

The Ministry of Health has pointed out that more than 70 percent of deaths have occurred due to contemporary diseases.

“Our figures are being agreed with the Indian Medical Research Council,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the distribution of the figures by the state is subject to further verification and approval.

8 states show great growth COVID-19 cases

Eight states witnessed a huge increase in new daily seats COVID-19 cases and accounted for 81.42 percent of infections reported Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

These eight states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Ten districts of Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded make up 50 percent of the total load of the country’s active affairs.

Maharashtra has shown a ninefold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases in the last two months. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases. According to the latest figures released by state authorities, Maharashtra49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest increase in a day so far, reaching 29,53,523 while 277 victims pushed the number of bills to 55,656. The state has 4,01,172 active cases. The city of Mumbai alone reported 9,090 new cases of COVID and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab together cumulatively account for 77.3 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for 59.36 percent of the total load of the country’s active affairs.

Twelve states Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are showing a growing trajectory in new daily cases, the health ministry said.

On the other hand, thirteen states and UT have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. These are Odisha, Assam, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

In an important development in the fight against COVID-19 , cumulative number i COVID-19 doses of vaccines administered locally exceeded 7.3 crore.

Cumulatively, 7,30,54,295 doses of vaccine were administered through 11,53,614 sessions, according to the provisional report until 7 a.m. Saturday. The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6 crore first doses, while the second dose numbers are also close to 1 crore, the ministry said.

Poll-related states record huge increase, Karnataka orders curfew

The cases also saw an upward trend in the four states associated with the polls and the Puducherry Union Territory.

Tamil Nadu reported 3,446 youngsters COVID-19 infections and 14 casualties on Saturday, pushing the load to 8,96,226 and the toll to 12,764, the state health department said. Chennai saw the majority of new infections with 1,290 cases, bringing the total to 2,52,431. The metropolis leads in the number of victims also with 4,264.

Kerala reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths pushing the total case load to 11,32,431 and the death toll to 4,658.Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (568) on Saturday followed by Ernakulam with 268 and Kannur with 264 cases. Currently, there are 357 hotspots in the state.

Meanwhile, health officials have also warned of a second wave in Puducherry. Director of Family Health and Welfare Services S MohanKumar, in a video address, said, the virus is spreading at an alarming rate and people should not keep their guards. UT reported 191 in the last 24 hours loading the total number of cases at 42,132.

The polls will take place on April 6 in both the states and the territory of the Union.

Every day COVID-19 the count from West Bengal and Assam was not available at the time of submitting this article, but the eastern state had reported it highest peak ever on Friday with 1,733 new cases. Of West Bengal cumulative the count according to the Union Ministry of Health is 5,89,922. The state is witnessing eight-phase elections since March 27, the third phase of which will take place on April 6.

Assam cumulative number is at 2,18,533 as of Saturday 8 a.m. according to the Union Ministry of Health.

