Philippines Duterte extends coronavirus curbs to capital, nearby provinces





LONDON: An Iraqi asylum seeker in the UK who chased a woman at home before dismembering her and dumping her body parts has been found guilty of murder. Azam Mangori, 24, killed Lorraine Cox, 32, in his room over a kebab restaurant in the English town of Exeter after targeting her as she walked home alone through downtown in September last year. Police concluded that Cox died of suffocation after the t-shirt she was wearing was found in her mouth. According to Exeter Crown court hearings, Mangori kept her body in his apartment for several days before dismembering it and dumping the rubbish in bins in a nearby alley and local woods. Mangori, an Iraqi Kurd who had rejected an asylum application in December 2018, used Coxs SIM card and Facebook account to pose as her own in an attempt to convince her family and friends that she was safe, according to reports. police. Police concluded Lorraine Cox died of suffocation after the t-shirt she was wearing was found in her mouth. (Devon and Cornwall Police) Police used thousands of hours of CCTV footage to find, arrest and charge Mangor, with several footage showing him making several shopping trips to buy trash bags, plastic sheets and ribbons in the days after Coxs’s death. Mangori also checked online content about the funeral, including a website titled: How to dig a grave by hand, police said after seizing his electronic devices. He agreed to prevent Cox’s legal burial, but denied the murder and told the court he was in a panic when he found him dead on the floor because he feared he would be evicted. I just remember waking up, as if it were a nightmare. I just saw it when I saw it. I just pulled her to my bed because she looked really cool. Deep down I knew she was dead, but I thought she would wake up, he added. Prosecuting attorney Simon Laws told the jury that Mangori had a morbid interest in amputation and had seen images related to the subject in the days before and after the murder. Given the dates when he looked at this material, you can think it is clear that he was interested in the topic before he had any need for information, Laws said. He did not have Lorraine Cox’s lifeless body in his room until two days later. When she did, he performed a clean and professional amputation of her limbs. Detective Sergeant Samantha Wenham, of the Devon and Cornwall Police Major Crime Investigation Team, welcomed the decision. The investigation involved close to 300 investigators and specialist experts covering extensive lines of investigation, including research, forensics, CCTV and cell phone examination, she said. Shortly after Lorraine’s murder, Mangori had tried with all her might to manipulate those closest to her and to provide misinformation and misdirection in order to escape with these horrific crimes committed against a defenseless woman by walking home from an evening with friends. The defendant will be sentenced on April 7.

