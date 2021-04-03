The state again passes 1,000 COVID marks





Telangana passed 1,000 COVID-19 cases with 1,078 people testing positive on Friday. Over 1,000 cases were last discovered on November 18 last year. Along with the cases, the number of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients also exceeded 1,000. Dead The number of victims due to the virus also increased. While five people died on Thursday, the highest in a single day since November 19, 2020, six patients died on Friday. The last time six patients died was 150 days ago, on November 8th. Bed occupancy in the ICU The number of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients is considered an important parameter for understanding the severity of the pandemic. Use of ICU beds was only about 350-370 from 1-14 March, and gradually increased thereafter to 1,081 on Friday. Over 1000 ICU beds were last occupied in the fourth week of October. Patients with severe COVID symptoms who are placed in private hospitals are more than busy in government hospitals. Of the 1,081 ICU beds occupied on Friday, 256 were in government hospitals and 825 in private hospitals. GHMC registers 283 cases 1,078 new cases include 283 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 113 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 104 from Rangareddy. While there were 75 cases from Nizamabad, 46 from Sangareddy, 40 each from Nirmal and Jagtial, 33 from Nalgonda, 34 from Karimnagar, 27 from Warangal Urban and 25 from Adilabad, the lowest of one case is from Mulugu and two from Kumaram Bheem District Asifabad. From March 2, 2020, to April 2 of this year, 1,03,29,954 samples were examined and 3,10,819 were recovered. Of the total cases, 6,900 were active cases, 3,02,207 were cured and 1,712 died. Active cases have increased from about 1,900-2,000 in a day from February 14th to 6,900 on Friday, which is an increase of about 250%.

