The oil company employee is released after 102 days in ULFA captivity





The individual was handed over to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, said Assam Rifles (Representative) Guwahati: One of the two employees of a private oil company kidnapped by ULFA from Arunachal Pradesh has been released after 102 days in captivity, sources said. A statement issued by Assam Rifles on Saturday said a force border patrol in South Arunachal Pradesh intercepted an individual crossing the India-Myanmar border in Changlang district during border dominance operations on April 3rd. The individual was identified as Pranab Kumar Gogoi, an employee of Quippo Oil and Gas Infra Ltd, who was previously abducted by Inau, Arunachal Pradesh on 21 December 2020 from ULFA (I). The individual was handed over to Arunachal Pradesh Police in Longvi “, According to the statement. The other employee Ram Kumar, who comes from Bihar, has not been found yet. ULFA (I), which had claimed responsibility for their abduction, however, had not yet issued any statement on their release. A senior Arunachal Pradesh police officer said the 51-year-old abducted employee was found in Longvi village on Saturday afternoon and after recording his statement at Jairampur police station, he was sent for medical examination. He will be handed over to his family after all formalities have been completed. Ulfa (I) and NSCN (K) had taken Quippo drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi (51) and radio operator Ram Kumar (35) from the Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Innao in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders Myanmar. Asked about Mr Kumar’s whereabouts, Mr Gogoi told reporters that the two were held together until they split on March 4, after promising them they would be released through various routes. “After that I lost contact with him. I thought he had already been released, but I realized at the police station that he was still to be released,” he said. “I have only come to know now that he has not been released yet,” said Mr Gogoi, who hails from Assam, Sivasagar district. He also said the two had been provided with new clothes before parting and promised they would be released. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

