The President of Argentina tests positively for coronavirus despite vaccination





BUENOS AIRES president Alberto Fernndez of Argentina tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms despite being vaccinated earlier this year, becoming the latest in a series of world leaders to have contracted the virus. In a series of tweets sent early Saturday, Mr Fernndez said a mild headache and a temperature of 99.1 degrees had prompted him to do a rapid antigen test. His positive finding was confirmed later Saturday by a more rigorous PCR test, said Dr. Federico Saavedra, doctor of presidents. Mr Fernndezs’ symptoms were mild because of the protective effect of the vaccine, said Dr. Saavedra. The president, who learned the preliminary result for the first time on Friday, his 62nd birthday, said he would remain isolated. I am physically well, and although I would like to finish my birthday without this news, I am also in a good mood, the president wrote on Twitter.

The word of Mr. Fernndezs test results comes shortly after Argentina tightened its borders amid an increase in Covid-19 infections. Some neighboring countries, especially Brazil, are experiencing a sharp increase in cases as new, more contagious variants of the virus cover the region. Argentina recently canceled all direct flights to Brazil, Chile and Mexico in a bid to block new tensions. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in late December, but mass inoculations are taking longer than the government had originally predicted amid a global vaccine shortage. The country has also administered the Chinas Sinopharm and Covishield vaccine, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Of the 45 million people nation, 683,771 have received two doses of the vaccine, and there have been 4.18 million doses injected all over. Argentina said on March 26 that it would delay the application of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for three months in an effort to ensure that as many people as possible receive at least one dose. The country has reported nearly 2.4 million Covid-19 infections and more than 56,000 deaths.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos