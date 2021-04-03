International
Possible rain in Austin; look for record heat near this week
Easter Sunday in Austin may not have the clear skies and sunshine that has defined most of the spring season so far. If you plan to drive towards services, you may encounter some scattered showers.
Sunday’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a 30 percent chance of rain, but mostly before 1pm Whether we see drops in the morning or not, the sky is likely to remain mostly cloudy.
However, temperatures should be seasonal and a maximum of around 74 degrees, which is only a few degrees from normal. Southeast winds will rise to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon, forecasters said.
Clouds will hang around Sunday evening, but after warm days, any significant cloud cover tends to block the radiant heat overnight. So look for cloudy skies to help keep overnight temperatures above 55 degrees with southerly winds continuing at 5 to 10 mph.
Every Sunday rain will add to the brief flooding Austin saw Saturday morning as heavy storm abandonment rolled east into Interstate 35, throwing a quarter-inch to half-inch rain into parts of Travis County.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, rain gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority showed:
About 0.82 inches of rain fell near Oak Hill in Southwest Austin.
About 0.73 inches of rain fell along the Colorado River in US 183.
About 0.67 inches was recorded at the LCRA Redbud Center near Lake Austin.
About 0.54 inches of rain fell on the Longhorn Dam on Lake Bird.
April 4 in Austin normally reaches an altitude of 77 degrees and a minimum of 56. But April 4 in recent years has been among the hottest.
The hottest April 4 recorded was as recent as 2019, when it reached 92 degrees at Austin Main Weather Station at Camp Mabry. The second warmest was just two years ago in 2017, when temperatures rose to 89 degrees, according to weather service data.
Last year, temperatures remained below 53 degrees in Austin, but it was not the coldest April 4 recorded. Thermometers reached temperatures as low as 37 degrees in 1920.
April 4 in Austin weather history was 1922 when 3.11 inches of rain fell in the city.
The expanded weather service forecast suggests a bit of war between the sunshine and the Easter Sunday cloudson that will continue over the coming days.
Monday should be partly sunny with a high close to 80 degrees. South winds will rise by 10 to 15 miles per hour in avg as strong as 20 miles, forecasters said. The skies will be mostly cloudy at night but temperatures will stay above 62 degrees. The bold south winds will continue.
Tuesday will also be partly sunny with a high close to 86. Southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph can have strong gusts like 20 mph. More clouds at night will help keep temperatures above a baltic66.
“By mid-week, the main story will be the heat,” the weather service said in a bulletin on Saturday. “Wednesday-Friday will bring more than the hottest temperatures the area has seen from mid to late October.”
Computer-based weather models indicate that high temperatures will be above the double-digit rate, forecasters said.
“Record high temperatures will be possible,” the weather service bulletin said. “One good thing about this early season heat: The humidity needs to be somewhat more manageable, as the winds will stay further west / southwest beyond Wednesday.”
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high close to 91. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph may include strong winds like 20 mph. The skies will be mostly clear at night with a low of about 62.
Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 91, and mostly clear at night with a low around 61.
“Next weekend also looks warm and dry, so any hope of additional rainfall remains quite low,” the weather service said.
