The number of Calgary COVID-19 cases has increased exponentially in recent weeks and now accounts for almost half of the cases across the province.

The province is reporting only preliminary data over the long Easter weekend, but on Thursday Calgary had 4,058 active cases while Alberta as a whole lost 8,653.

These case counts are more than double the February numbers, when the highest daily count of the new provinces was 456 on February 2nd.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told a news conference for a mass vaccination center Saturday morning that things are looking bleak now.

“Things are moving in the wrong direction and they are moving too fast in the wrong direction,” he said.

“We doubled our number of new cases a day to more or less in about a week. That’s scary.”

The mayor said he expects the province to hit a daily number of 2,000 issues soon if people are not “overly disciplined”.

“We will be in a position this spring and summer where we can start easing restrictions and letting people go back a bit from that normalcy,” he said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the province is seeing a new wave of COVID-19 infections and it is up to Albanians to respect health restrictions to reduce cases.

“I’m here in the country with a prayer: Please, please, follow Alberta ‘s health restrictions and guidelines this weekend and in the coming weeks,” he said.

“How many hundreds or thousands of people you send to hospitals, how many surgeries it forces us to cancel and how much life it takes depends on the decisions we make now.”

However the province did not announce as many restrictions as the others before the long Easter weekend.

Ontario went on to close the month-long “emergency brake” on Saturday, meaning personal care services, gyms and indoor dining should be closed, but schools and most retailers can stay open with special capacity limits set.

But Nenshi said what the rules are does not matter to the ability of people to follow them.

“It is not the restrictions that make the difference, it is the ability of people to follow them. And so in the end, we can not blame the province as much as I would like to make a right or wrong decision.”

City implementation measures

In a press release Thursday, the City of Calgary said that since the Provisional Face Cover Regulation COVID-19 went into effect on August 1, 2020, police have issued 333 violation tickets.

Of those, 15 tickets were issued on the same day, which was last week on March 25th.

The city has also issued 206 violation tickets under the Public Health Act, which went into effect on November 24th.

The release says two of those breach tickets were also issued the same day on March 25th.

The city says cooperative COVID-19 enforcement measures between peacekeeping officers, police and Alberta Health Services are helping to ensure public health laws and ordinances.

If Calgary or businesses see a breach, the city says they cansubmit questions, concerns or report complaints to Alberta Health Servicesonline or by calling 1-833-415-9179, or in the City by contacting 311 or the non-emergency line CPS at 403-266-1234.