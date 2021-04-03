Welcome to Decentraland, where NFTs meet a virtual world

When Decentraland launched in 2017, digital world developers were selling plots of land for about $ 20 a piece.

In the following years, the Decentraland virtual community grew but remained a small and relatively obscure part of the internet until the NFT boom appeared. Now, a handful of parcels in the digital world can be sold for anywhere from $ 6,000 to more than $ 100,000.

“I have to shake myself up right now because it really has come so fast,” said Sam Hamilton, head of community and events for the Decentraland Foundation, the nonprofit organization that oversees the digital world.

Similar to Second Life, Decentraland is an online world that gives users a place to create an avatar, interact with other users and participate in everything from concerts and art shows to house building in parts their digital. Friends from all over the world can gather for events and share a sense of community, even if they are not physically together.

One of the first such virtual worlds, Second Life, hit 1 million monthly users in 2013, and still has hundreds of thousands of users. Since then, other digital platforms, such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, have emerged as digital spaces offering near-real-life experiences which entrepreneurial capitalist Matthew Ball has labeled “Metaverse”. A virtual concert held at Fortnite in April 2020 by rapper Travis Scott peaked at more than 12.3 million viewers simultaneously.

Decentraland is a virtual world run by its users. Every piece of land and every item in the virtual land is an unpleasant sign. Some of them sell for thousands of dollars. Shibu / Decentraland

But Decentraland offers a different experience. Most of everything in Decentraland is an NFT, from its virtual plots of land to the art on the walls in the virtual galleries. Ownership also gives users a say in how the virtual world works.

NFTs, short for “non-fungible arguments”, are a type of digital certificate of authenticity that uses blockchain technology, creating a secure way to track who owns a digital asset. And while they’ve been around for years, the NFT is suddenly the hot new thing that inspires a $ 69 million art auction at Christie’s and a rush to NBA hotspots related to NFT.

The boom has boosted Decentraland, with prices on its digital land rising. At the beginning of the year, Decentraland averaged about 1,500 active daily users. In March, it reached 10,000.

“Decentraland’s basic philosophy is for people to regain control of the internet and decide which direction it goes,” Hamilton said.

“The way I see it personally is the next generation of the social platform,” he added. “We’re kind of all living in a virtual world already, just that [user interface] “It’s too bad. We’re looking at two – dimensional screens.”

It is that combination of NFT-driven decentralization and an inclusive online world that has convinced some users that the platform can become a destination. Jill Swartz, known online as CryptoYuna, is planning an all-female art show on Saturday, the first of its kind in Decentraland.

Avatars in Decentraland interact with creating a user. Shibu / Decentraland

“It has forever changed my path of art. This is where I found my largest community,” Swartz said.

“It’s just that the whole world opens up. Once you start getting in there and on the platforms and getting to know the community, you just start learning more and more and exploring,” she added.

For the show, the Decentraland foundation built a virtual skate park that will feature art by a UK-based art group, Graffiti Kings. It will be available for use during the art show, which has grown to fill the numerous gallery spaces in Decentraland.

Darren Cullen, the founder of the Graffiti Kings, and Swartz are confident that the art show will set a precedent and a basis for other shows like it.

An upper view of Genesis City, the “capital” of Decentraland. Shibu / Decentraland

“This space will be blown up,” Cullen said. “It’s like record stores are everywhere and now there are no record stores because of MP3s, and I think it will be the same for art galleries. They will go down and down like record stores because everyone create these works of art online through NFTs. “

Hamilton said he predicts similar success for Decentraland. He said he is interested in companies and musicians who want to find a place in the digital world.

“I always felt like when we pulled the trigger, the audience would take the story and we would really see that it was something really special,” he said. “I always thought we could be as big as the big tech companies now if we do everything right.”