Thousands protest against police brutality in Britain, with clashes in London





LONDON Thousands of people protested on Saturday in several cities across England and Wales against a widespread crime and police bill, with some in London clashing with police in scenes that could spark even more outrage. national debate on law enforcement tactics in Britain. In London, protesters marched peacefully from Hyde Park in central London to Parliament Square, but the rally gave way to clashes with officers in the evening and 26 demonstrators were arrested, police said. Ten officers also suffered minor injuries, Metropolitan Police said said in a statement on Saturday evening, adding that the number of arrests is likely to increase. Protesters also marched in Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol and many other cities on Saturday, the latest events in what have become known as Kill the Law demonstrations. Critics of the bill say it would obstruct the right to protest and constitute an attack on democracy.

Among some controversial measures in Draft law on police, crime, convictions and courts are provisions that allow police to stop unauthorized campaigns and to detain protesters if rallies are deemed a public concern. The new legislation, pending Parliament, could also set noise limits and set the start and end times for demonstrations.

Saturday’s clashes come amid an increasingly tense environment between police and demonstrators across Europe. Over the past year, protesters have clashed with police during Black Lives Matter protests, anti-blockade rallies and, in places like France, against similar security laws. Human rights groups have warned against growing police disruption of such protests, citing arbitrary detention of protesters in countries such as France, Croatia and Bulgaria as a worrying trend. No EU country is immune to threats to democracy, and more concrete efforts are needed to reverse disturbing trends, the Berlin-based Union of Civil Liberties for Europe said in a report published last month. In England and Wales, the new police bill came to the forefront of national attention last month after police disrupted a peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman who was killed after disappearing in south London on 3 March.

Although the vigil was officially canceled due to pandemic restrictions, thousands showed up anyway. Police forces tried to displace the protesters, leaving some women on the ground in scenes that shocked the public and attracted widespread criticism, including the Mayor of London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan. An official investigation made public last week determined that the officers had acted properly. After reviewing a large amount of evidence rather than a picture on social media, we found that there are some things Met could have done better, inspection team leader Matt Parr told the Metropolitan Police. But we saw nothing to suggest that police officers act on anything but a prudent and proportionate manner in challenging circumstances. Saturday’s clashes could add to the ongoing debate over the excessive force used by the country’s police, which in London has been rocked by some recent controversy. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick acknowledged last year that her force was not free of racism and discrimination, and Mr Khan has pledged to make the police more diverse to better represent the people of London.

Unlike the vigilance organized last month for Mrs. Everard, protests are now legal in England and Wales as long as event organizers make a risk assessment and take measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Several Labor Party politicians took part in Saturday’s march in central London before leading to confrontations with police. We will always defend the right to demonstrate against injustice, Jeremy Corbyn, former Labor leader, wrote on Twitter after he spoke at the rally.

Later in the evening, protesters shouted explanatory and clashed with police forces as they tried to disperse them. Commander Ade Adelekan said in a statement Saturday evening that most of the demonstrators had complied with the rules of social distancing and had left when requested by police. But officers arrested the protesters, he added, as a minority refused to carry out the orders. We remain in the midst of a global pandemic and have made great strides in controlling the spread of the virus, Mr Adelekan said. We will not allow the selfish actions of a small number of people to make Londoners progress in danger.







