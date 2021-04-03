Tiramisu decadent with an Easter twist





When it comes to tiramisu, I’m a bit of a sticker for tradition. Oneshtë is one of the few sweets I never eat when I am having dinner out, no matter how authentic the Italian restaurant may be, because I do not consider them a piece of land for what my mom does. Knowing I could not do her recipes justice, I decided to give a traditional tiramisu recipe an Easter twist by swapping the savoiardi (lady biscuits with fingers) with hot cross bun. Dangerous, I know! I approached this with a lot of concern, however, I think I could have pulled it off! Its equal parts decadent and unique. Enjoy! Serves 6-8 Ingredients 6 hot cross buns

375ml strong, chilled coffee

Thickened cream 450ml

250g mascarpone

100g powdered sugar

60ml marsala

Cocoa powder for dusting methods Cut the hot cross bun in half horizontally, then cut each piece into 3 fingers. Pour the coffee into a shallow bowl. Dip a hot bun cross into the coffee mixture, allowing the excess liquid to drain back into the bowl. Place in a 5cm, 28cm x 18cm deep container (basic measurement). Repeat with half the hot crossbread pieces, arranging to make a regular layer on the base of the plate. Use the electric beater to beat the cream, mascarpone, sugar and marshmallows in a bowl until the tops are formed. Spread half of the mixture over hot cross bundles on the plate. Repeat to make another layer of bun pieces and spread with a final layer of cream mixture. Cover. Refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight to cool.

If you feel in the spirit of Easter, you can decorate it by cutting long cardboard strips to be used as stencils and arranging them over the surface to create a cross pattern. Powdered with cocoa powder. Remove the straps to reveal your hot tiramisu. Serve.

