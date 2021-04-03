Man Khagaria awaits release while Ulfa (I) releases Assam’s colleague | Patna News





Patna / Guwahati: After more than three months in militant detention in Arunachal Pradesh, one of the two abducted employees of a Delhi-based oil drilling company, Pranab Kumar Gogoi, was released on Saturday. However, his colleague Ram Kumar, 35, a Khagaria resident, is yet to be released.

Both Kumar and his old colleague were abducted by ULFA-I from a drilling site in Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh on 21 December.

Kumar’s wife, Bina Kumari, who had hoped after hearing the news of Gogoi’s release in the morning, was shocked after being informed by the Khagaria district administration that they had no information on her husband’s release.

“I was initially informed by the company that both were released,” Bina told TOI by phone. But her hopes were dashed when the Khagaria administration could not confirm it.

I found out that the man from Assam (Gogoi) has arrived home, but there was no update for my husband. So I contacted the company staff again and they told me it might take three to four more days for Kumar to be released, she added.

Changlang police brought Gogoi (51) back from Longvi village near the Indo-Myanmar border around 2 a.m. Saturday. He has arrived home safe.

Gogoi was found in the village of Longvi, about 120 km from the district headquarters. After the medical examination and completion of legal formalities, he was handed over to his family. However, there is no information about the other abducted employee, Changlang police chief Mihin Gambo told TOI by phone.

According to Kumars’s wife, the militants had demanded 20 crore as a reward for their safe release.

Khagaria DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh told this newspaper that there is still no official communication with the district administration for the release of Kumars.

I also found out that the one greeted by Assam has arrived home. I contacted Changlang DM today. He also said he had information only about Gogois’ release. He had no information on Kumar, Ghosh said.

DM said if the authorities in Arunachal do not confirm Kumars’s release, no official statement can be released from here.

On January 20, insurgents released a video of Kumar in which he could be seen reading a script and urging CM Nitish Kumar to speak with his counterpart Assam to free him from captivity. The Bihar government took action to secure his release. Later, the insurgents also transmitted a message that Kumar could become the first victim of the abduction if their demands were not met. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

