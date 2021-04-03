Argentine President Positive Covid Tests; He was vaccinated





Alberto Fernandez delivers his annual State of the Nation address to mark the opening of the 2021th Congress session in Buenos Aires on March 1st. Photo: Natacha Pisarenko / AFP / Getty Images Photo: Natacha Pisarenko / AFP / Getty Images Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who received two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, tested positive for Covid-19, his doctor confirmed. Fernandez had previously said he was self-isolating after receiving a positive result from an antibody test. A polymerase chain reaction test, which is the most final, had confirmed the result, according to a statement signed by Federico Saavedra, Fernandez’s longtime personal physician and now a member of his medical staff. Fernandez is “stable, asymptomatic and with indicators within normal limits,” Saavedra said. The president had done a test as he had a fever and had a headache yesterday. The Argentine leader received a first dose of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a public hospital in Buenos Aires province in January and received a second dose on February 11, his press office confirmed. The vaccine works and he would feel much worse off without it, Fernandez told Infobae today He said that he feels well and no serious symptoms. The president does not know how he became infected, he told AM750 radio. Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against infection and 100% against severe cases, said the Russian Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, said in a response to Fernandez’s tweet in which he announced the antibody result. Argentina reported 52,286 cases of Covid-19 per million inhabitants and 1,234 deaths, compared with 92,746 cases and 1,679 deaths in the US, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The country has vaccinated 7.7% of its population with at least one dose, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. – With the help of Sebastian Boyd (Updates with PCR test confirmation in the first paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

