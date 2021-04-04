International
More questions for David Cameron and his adviser on the government loan plan
A controversial financier at the center of a lobbying row was able to push through a government loan scheme from which he took advantage by citing the authority of then-Prime Minister David Cameron, according to a new report.
The Sunday Times reported that a leaked email cache showed how Australian Lex Greensill told officials in 2012 that the Prime Minister had asked him to implement his ideas across the government.
He was told he had sent his proposed loan plan for NHS pharmacies to senior officials, but was so confident he told them: We are not seeking your approval.
Recent revelations will add to the pressure on Mr Cameron who brought Mr Greensill to number 10 as an unpaid supply chain finance advisor.
After stepping down, he then went on to work as an adviser to Mr. Greensills’s firm, Greensill Capital, and lobbied ministers for their support through the Covid Government corporate finance scheme.
The firm then filed for bankruptcy after its claim was rejected.
His downturn jeopardized the future of 5,000 jobs by making steel in the UK as the tens of millions of pounds of stock options that Mr Cameron reportedly received became void.
According to the latest revelations, civil servants were so alarmed by Mr Greensills’ proposals for a fast-track payment chain funding system sensitive to late payments, they warned it could leave the Government open to legal challenges. .
An official described him as a semi-private sector agent, adding: Rein’s in his ban on approaching departments unilaterally.
The paper said an agreement was reached with Mr Greensills Citigroup’s former employer to run the scheme for non-tender pharmacies.
The financier was said to have shocked officials by writing that there was no formal contract with Citigroup, adding that this situation is perfectly normal in the private sector.
We need Cameron to come out of hiding and apologize, but we also need answers
Neither Mr Cameron nor Mr Greensill have publicly commented on any of the allegations that have surfaced in recent weeks.
For Labor, shadow cabinet minister Rachel Reeves said the Conservatives need to make it clear how they would solve the problem of corruption in government.
The claim that billions of pounds of taxpayers and NHS cash was put at the mercy of Lex Greensill without so much as a signed contract is shocking, and conservative friendship for a moment, she said.
We need Cameron to come out of hiding and apologize, but we also need answers.
A government spokesman said Lex Greensill acted as a supply chain advisor from 2012 to 2015 and as a crown representative for three years from 2013.
His appointment was normally approved including the registration of any possible conflict of interest.
There are robust processes for awarding government contracts. The pharmacy advance payment scheme, which benefits over 2,000 pharmacies, was initially funded through the government banking service as part of its portfolio of services for government departments.
Following an open competition in 2018, the service is provided through a direct contract with Taulia Inc., at no additional cost to the taxpayer.
