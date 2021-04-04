A member of the Jordanian royal family and the former head of the royal court have been arrested





Petra did not provide further details on the arrests of royal family member Hassan bin Zaid and former royal court chief Basem Awadallah, saying an investigation is under way.

Zaid is a distant cousin of King Abdullah II. His brother was Ali bin Zaid, an intelligence officer killed along with seven CIA operatives in 2010 in a suicide bombing in Khost, Afghanistan.

Former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, King Abdullah II’s half-brother, claimed in a BBC video statement that he had been placed in solitary confinement, his communication had been cut off and he had been told by the military that he should not leaves, suggesting that he has been placed under house arrest.

Prince Hamzah is the eldest son of the late King Hussein and his American-born wife Queen Noor, and is the half-brother of King Abdullah.

“I had a visit from the Chief of General Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces this morning, in which he informed me that I was not allowed to go out to communicate with people or to meet with them, because this in the meetings that “I was present on or on social media about the visits I made, there was criticism of the government or the King,” Prince Hamzah said in the video, which the BBC says was sent to the channel by the prince’s lawyer. Hamzah added that he is not “part of any conspiracy or nefarious organization or foreign-backed group as is always the case here for anyone who speaks.” In the video, he blamed the country’s leaders for “the overthrow of the government, the corruption and incompetence that has prevailed in our governing structure for the last 15-20 years, and has worsened since.” “This is my last form of communication, satellite internet, that I have. And I have been informed by the company that they have been instructed to discontinue it, so it may be the last time, I am able to communicate,” Hamzah said. US, Saudi Arabia offer support to King Abdullah Earlier Saturday, Jordan’s chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, denied media reports saying Prince Hamzah had been arrested, according to Petra. Huneiti said Prince Hamzah was asked to “stop any movement and activities that could be used to target Jordan’s security and stability”. and that “a full joint investigation conducted by the security services led to the arrests of Sharif Hassan Bin Zaid and Bassan Awadallah and others,” Petra reported. Huneiti said the investigations are ongoing and their results will be revealed with full transparency and clarity. He stressed that all the measures taken were carried out within the framework of the law and after the extensive investigations that were requested, Petra reported. Hunit claimed that “no one is above the law and that Jordan’s security and stability take precedence over any consideration”. A growing list of Arab countries have expressed their support for King Abdullah. Saudi Arabia said it supports King Abdullah’s decision to maintain his country’s security, according to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency on Saturday. The Kingdom affirms its full stand by the Sister Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its full support with all its capabilities for all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II “The Crown Prince, to maintain security and stability,” the statement quoted the Royal Court as saying. At least seven other states, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Kuwait have issued statements expressing their support for King Abdullah. The Gulf Cooperation Council, a political and economic union of Arab states bordering the Gulf, has also expressed its support, as has Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The US State Department said on Saturday that King Abdullah is a “key partner” of the US “We are following the reports closely and are in contact with Jordanian officials. King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States and he has our full support,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in an email to CNN. King Abdullah has ruled the country since the death of his father, King Hussein, in 1999.

CNN’s Kareem Khadder and Sharif Paget contributed to this report. Ghazi Balkiz and Tamara Qiblawi reported from Beirut, Jomana Karadsheh reported from Istanbul and Caroline Faraj reported from Dubai.

