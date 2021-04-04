BJP will restore the glory of Sonar Bangla: Yogi | Lucknow news





Lucknow: Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the attack on Mamata Banerjee (TMC)-led Trinamool Congress, accusing it of turning Bengal into a land of hooliganism and anarchy and vowed that the BJP would restore the glory of Sonar Bangla according to the ideals of Sri Ramakhamr and great personalities who nurtured the cultural and educational heritage of the state.

Calling on the ideals of the mystical saint during his street performance and public gatherings in Bengal on Saturday, Yogi said, the Land of Ramakrishna Paramhans, Rabindranath Tagore, Banking Chandra is witnessing anarchy due to the appeasement policies of Congress, the Left and the TMC. The time has come to restore the pristine glory of Bengal.

He urged the people to help BJP in realizing the dreams of the great personalities of Bengal and restoring his glorious past. The wave of change is very visible. After two rounds of polls, it has become clear that BJP will come to power in West Bengal, UM CM said.

The large turnout here shows that Mamata Banerjee days as CM are numbered. We need your support to overthrow this dispensation, pave the way for good governance and bring about a compassionate government, he added.

He said Mamata Banerjee has risked her career by opposing Lord Ram. She once opposed BJP, but now she has started talking against Shri Ram. Anyone who has opposed Lord Ram has been stripped of his power, he said, adding that Mamata Didi has written a sentence for herself.

CM Yogi said it is beyond imagination that the rich heritage of Bengal nurtured by the lofty ideals of Subhas Chandra Bose, Banking Chandra, Tagore, Syama Prasad Mookerjee has been shattered by TMC goons.

Let BJP come to power, criminals and mafia will beg for their lives as they are doing in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

You gave 30 years to Congress, 30 years to the left, and 10 years to the TMC. I ask for five years for BJP and you will see pro-public governance and pro-development, Yogi added.

At UP, in just four years, we provided 40 lakh homes for the poor, a free electricity connection, protected the elderly, women, girls, traders, farmers through various welfare schemes. Mamata Banerjee should be asked what she did in the 10 years she was in power. The TMC needs to show why the benefits of various welfare schemes did not reach the common man, Yogi said.

UP CM said he even felt sorry for the government employees in Bengal who have not yet received the full benefits of the 7th Payments Commission. Even a low-ranking employee in Uttar Pradesh earns more than a first-class Mamatas state officer.

Recalling the contribution of BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Yogi said, He raised his voice for nationalism from this land when he said Ek Desh mein Do Vidhan Nahi Chalenge (There are no two constitutions in one country).

It was the courage of Prime Minister Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah that Article 370 was removed from Kashmir and now even a Bengali can buy land in J&K, he added.

CM did not throw his words while heavily coming to the Mamata government claiming that public money had been deceived into corruption and calming down without any vision of long-term development plan.

Yogi, who was on a day tour in West Bengal for the campaign, hosted a tumultuous reception in several countries and was greeted by large crowds and cheers from Jai Shri Ram.

CM held street shows in Uluberia, Howrah West, Howrah North before addressing public meetings in Kultuli, South 24 Parganas and Falta, Diamond Harbor. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

