News from the world of education





Executive MBA IIM-Sambalpur has launched a two-year Executive MBA degree program for working professionals, which will be developed through Flipped classroom pedagogy in mixed mode (mostly online). Classes will be scheduled on weekends and evenings of the week. An applicant must have a Bachelor Degree or equivalent qualification in each discipline with a minimum of 50% of grades or equivalent percentage; minimum three years of managerial / entrepreneurial / professional experience; and a valid CAT / GMAT / GATE / GRE score (not more than three years old as of May 30, 2021). Those who do not have a valid test result should submit for IIMSAT. More details at https://bit.ly/3fCgw81 Competition for the presentation of a research paper The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF), a global teaching institution of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and an affiliate of the University of London (UOL), recently organized a Research Paper Presentation Competition. Students from institutions in India and abroad presented their work in the fields of Economics, Finance, Management and Data Science. One-day workshop GUVI, a beginner incubated by IIT-Madras, is collaborating with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to overcome 10 Indian loop in coding through a free one-day workshop called AI-For-India 1.0 in 24 April. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/31BfUr0 English Fluency Application TalkENG launched its official app to help improve English communication and fluency among Indians. A student will be assigned a tutor for 20-60 minute sessions each day to help them speak fluently and develop sentence construction in six months. TalkENG is available for download from the Google Play Store. Online degree programs JAIN (University of Incoming Judgment) announced the launch of JAIN Online to offer online undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs recognized by the UGC in Commerce, Management, Information Technology and Humanities. In collaboration with The Great Lesson, the institute will also have online MBAs, MCAs and BBAs with specialties in Digital Marketing, Data Science, Full Stack Development, Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence. In another collaboration with Imarticus Learn, the institution will offer an online MBA program approved by UGC at FinTech to provide students with exposure to key aspects of the field. More details at https://online.jainuniversity.ac.in/ or https://imarticus.org/MBA-in-Fintech/ or https://www.greatlearning.in/ Knowledge exchange platforms The India Branch of the Risk Management Institute (IRM India) announced a comprehensive and extensive knowledge partnership with Eduvanz. Organizations will collaborate on a range of thought leadership initiatives, including research papers, webinars, industry insights and opinions and analysis, among others to promote the importance of Enterprise Risk Management in the Non-Banking Financial Sector. Virtual calling Bangalore International Institute of Information Technology (IIITB), in partnership with upGrad, recently hosted a virtual calling ceremony for 2,323 graduates. The main guest was NG Subramaniam, COO, TCS. The 2021 class celebrated the completion of its Postgraduate Diploma programs in Data Science, Machine Learning (ML) and Software Development / Blockchain. Program certification ISACA recently announced plans to strengthen its programs and certifications for early stage, young professionals, new IT graduates, and those seeking to move into the IT industry or rebuild for faster career growth with launching the new certification of the Information Technology Certified Association (ITCA). It offers a flexible, hybrid format consisting of knowledge-based learning and performance-based learning, through direct labs in a virtual environment. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3fwW2gP Ability up SkillingIndia has launched YourSkillDost, a holistic career development skills program with the active participation of industry and academia experts to build relevant skills among students across streams in India. The program will include workshops and interactive sessions on relevant career skills trends and learning pathways, effective communication skills, public speaking, critical thinking, problem solving, among many others. India-Uzbekistan Cooperation Rishihood University School of Creativity recently hosted a bilateral India-Uzbekistan Summit on Creative Enterprise in cooperation with the India-Uzbekistan Center for Entrepreneurship Development, Tashkent. The virtual event discussed the current entrepreneurial landscape in both countries while exploring opportunities to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and transformation in both countries. The Cyber ​​Security School started The online learning platform Udacity launched its Cyber ​​Security School to help address the growing need for skilled cyber security students with hands-on experience and resources to protect their data. For more, visit https://www.udacity.com/school-of-cybersecurity

