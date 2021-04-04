India reports 93,249 cases of Covid-19, the highest daily increase in over 6 months





India recorded the largest one-day increase since September 19 last year with more than 93,000 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to data from the Ministry of Health and the Union family on Sunday morning, bringing the number of countries to 12.48 million There were 93,249 infections and 513 deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the panel of health ministries showed at 8am. With this, the number of places increased to 12,485,509 and the number of deaths to 164,623. India, the third worst country hit by the pandemic, on Saturday reported 89,129 cases of Covid-19 in one day, the highest daily increase in about six and a half months. The increase in cases of coronavirus disease reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year92,605 infections were recorded in 24 hours that day. The 714 casualties in one day were also the highest since October 21st. The number of people who have recovered from the viral disease rose to 11,629,289, data from the health ministry also showed. The national recovery rate has dropped further to 93.14 percent. Read also | Schools, colleges stay closed in Bihar, other states between Covid-19 roof The number of daily Covid-19 cases peaked in September last year with 97,894 infections recorded on the 17th day of the month. India began to witness a gradual decline in coronavirus disease cases after that. The health ministry said on Saturday that eight states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, have shown a huge increase in daily cases of coronavirus disease. The ministry said 81.42% of new cases are reported from these eight states. Maharashtra reported the highest daily cases, followed by Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, she added. Read also | Mumbai Airport to collect 1000 spot fines for violation of Covid-19 norms Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively accounted for 77.3% of active cases in the country on Saturday, the ministry said. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60% (59.36%) of the country’s total active affairs load, he added. Authorities in some states have tightened restrictions, including night shifts on closing schools and other educational institutions, to fight the tide during the second wave of the pandemic. In Maharashtra, Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a stalemate if Covid-19 issues continue to rise.

