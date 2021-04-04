Top international news AP at 12:28 am EDT





Axios DeSantis declares state of emergency for sewage leaks in Tampa Bay area Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum pile at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old site of the phosphate plant, in operation from 1960 to 2001, holds phosphogypsum piles, a by-product of fertilizer production and large wastewater pools, reported Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice. A leak was discovered in the 77-hectare process water basin last week. The plant was releasing polluted water into Piney Point Creek, which leads to Tampa Bay, according to government officials. Most recent: The Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation zone around the broken tank on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We are talking about the potential of [480] million liters, within seconds and minutes, leaving that holding pool and going around the surrounding area, "for CNN. Those ponds hold" debris that would be less conducive to life on land and … life at sea, "Expectations increased, noting that the area 's population density was fortunately." Pumping the entire basin would take 10 to 12 days, "the AP noted. A public safety alarm was told to residents," Evacuate the area NOW. The fall of the Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road on Airport Road and 41 on ONeill Street. Leave the area immediately, "according to the Miami Herald. PRETSIA: @MCGPublicSafety just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the Piney Point reservoir. twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they are saying: "Due to a possible saltwater disruption mixed by the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have announced a state of emergency for Manatee County to provide the resources allocated for the necessary response and recovery, "DeSantis wrote Saturday.







