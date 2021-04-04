Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

Canada has registered its millionth COVID-19 case according to follow-up by CBC News, just over 14 months after the first case was reported.

The monument arrived Saturday afternoon after BC reported 2,090 cases from the past two days coming as many parts of the country enter a third wave and disease variants cause added concern. Nationwide, the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,001,651; the number of deaths was 23,050, while 921,465 cases were resolved and 57,136 were active.

Canada reported its first alleged case of COVID-19 on January 25, 2020, a man who had returned to Toronto from Wuhan, China, where the virus was first detected. In the end he survived.

By the time the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, Canada had recorded about 140 cases and one death, according to CBC News follow-up. The country recorded 100,000 case issues about 99 days after registering its first case.

After months of blockages, travel restrictions and a summer of declining cases, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that many provinces, including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, were experiencing a second wave of the virus.

“I know this is not news that any of us wanted to hear. And we can not change the numbers today or even tomorrow, but what we can change is where we are in October and winter,” he told time

Now, as a third wave of pandemic lands in many of the same regions, all eyes are on the two factors of vaccines and disturbing variants.

Criticism of the spread of vaccines

While Trudeau, and several other politicians, have promised that vaccines will be widely available this year to anyone who wants one, criticism has been heightened amid delays and mixed messages.

According to the CBC Vaccine Tracking, about three percent of the eligible population had been fully vaccinated by the Easter weekend.

Major General Dany Fortin, the military commander in charge of distributing COVID-19 vaccines in Canada, had predicted that by this weekend, 9.5 million doses of vaccine would be distributed.

“Our distribution tempo will continue to grow, with over 40 million doses planned by the end of June and more than 100 million doses by the end of September,” Fortin said.

Concerns over variants

Concerns about the pace of vaccine use in Canada come as cases caused by variants B117, B1351 and P1 increase, increasing the need for Canadians to be vigilant with public health measures such as distancing and disguise.

Some health officials and politicians have characterized the current stage of the pandemic as a race between variants and authorized vaccines. Studies have shown that variants are significantly more contagious than the first recurrence of the virus by early 2020, and could potentially lead to more serious, more serious cases, including hospitalizations and intensive care settings.

In Ontario, for example, disturbing variants now account for 67 percent of all cases, according to a report from the province’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

Becauseshte is due to the increase in cases of variants and the relatively slow distribution of vaccines that Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top public health official, said last week that a return to the “normal” pre-pandemic is not imminent.

“It will not be, ‘Here is a date and after that date everything will be fine.’ They are data, not dates,” she said.

Health officials are projecting that the death rate will be relatively lower than it was with spikes of past loads because some of the most vulnerable people are residents of long-term care homes, the elderly, indigenous adults have been vaccinated.

The public health agency said it expects many of the new cases to come from people aged 20 to 39. While death is less likely in this demographic, younger patients still face the possibility of severe health outcomes.

LTC homes, diverse racial neighborhoods are hit hard

The spread of the virus within Canada has not been felt uniformly in terms of demographics and geography.

According to a recent study by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), 69 percent of all COVID-19 deaths between March 2020 and February 2021 were fatalities in people living in retirement or long-term care facilities. , significantly higher than the international average of 41 percent. During this time period, CIHI reported, more than 80,000 residents and staff members of long-term care homes were infected with the coronavirus.

Both Ontario and Quebec suffered overwhelming loss of life in long-term care institutions, leading to investigations to examine what went wrong. Combined with a higher population density than the other western provinces of Atlantic Canada, the two provinces account for about two-thirds of all COVID-19 cases recorded in the country, about five to six percentage points higher. that their share of the national population.

Long-term care facilities in Quebec and Ontario, along with a number of remote and Indigenous communities, have needed help from outside sources, including the Canadian military, in order to destroy the blasts.

The most diverse racial neighborhoods in Canada reported COVID-19 mortality rates more than twice as high as those reported by districts that are extremely white, according to new data released by Statistics Canada in March.

The data confirmed what some Canadians had reported anecdotally for months: Black people in particular are much more likely to be exposed to the virus than members of other groups.

In areas where a quarter of the population or more is identified as a “visible minority” term the government uses for non-white and non-indigenous people, the average mortality rate was 35 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to an average of 16 deaths. per 100,000 people in regions where less than one percent of the population consisted of a racial minority.

The data calculate deaths between January 2020 and January 2021.

What is happening all over Canada

IN British Columbia, health officials have expanded access to vaccines and training for residents in small and remote communities on Vancouver Island.

Island Health now says any adult over the age of 18 in Tofino, Ucluelet, Port Hardy, Port McNeill and Port Alice can now apply for a place.

Alberta announced about 1,100 new cases for the second day in a row.

IN Saskatchewan, machine vaccination sites opened in Prince Albert and North Battleford and reopened in Regina on Saturday.

More cross-country driving is expected to open this week across the province.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority websites said on the Lloydminster site are expected to open on Sunday, the Saskatoon car site is expected to open on Monday and the Yorkton and Weyburn sites are expected to open on Tuesday.

Manitoba recorded 181 new cases and an additional death in the last two days.

Meanwhile, the province has now administered more than 200,000 doses of vaccines.

Ontario recorded 3,009 new cases as a new “closure” across the province went into effect to test and reduce infection rates.

Quebec confirmed 1,282 new cases and three new deaths.

A group of doctors, infectious disease specialists and other health experts say the Quebec government should shut down the Montreal region before the spread of coronavirus variants spreads out of control.

New Brunswick recorded nine new cases, seven of which are in the hard-hit Edmundston region. Hundreds of residents of the region are scheduled to be vaccinated at community clinics over the weekend.

New Scotland without four new infections, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 32.

IN Northwestern territories, an explosion was reported at Diavik Diamond Mine about 300 miles northeast of Yellowknife after a second workshop came out positive for the virus within a week.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday, more than 1.330 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a US-based coronavirus tracking tool held by US-based Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll was more than 2.84 million.

IN Europe, Italy has entered into a strict three-day nationwide blockade to prevent Easter trips and help prevent new waves of coronavirus. Police set up road checks to make sure people were standing near the house. Additional patrols were ordered to host large gatherings in squares and parks, which during the Easter weekend are usually filled with picnic visitors.

Police stop a car on a road block in Rome on Saturday. (Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)

IN Asia, South Korea ‘s daily rise in coronavirus infections exceeded 500 for the fourth day in a row, a rate unprecedented since January, as experts raise concerns about another viral rise amid a slow spread of vaccines. South Korean officials have insisted they could afford a wait-and-see approach to vaccines as the country’s outbreak is not as dire as in the United States or Europe.

IN Americas, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez says he had a positive initial test for the coronavirus, despite being vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine in January. The Russian Gamaleya Institute, which produced the vaccine, wrote on Twitter that firing has an effective rate of 91.6 percent against infection and 100 percent against critical cases.

IN Africa, Kenya has ordered a suspension of private vaccine imports. Private health facilities have charged about $ 80 for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, while government agencies are providing free AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX global initiative.