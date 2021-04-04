Covid-19 Pandemic: Updates and Live News for April 4, 2021

Photo: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg Photo: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg

We are following the latest on coronavirus outbreak and global response. Register here for our daily newspaper on what you need to know.

Johnson & Johnson, with the help of the Biden administration, is taking over a vaccine production facility in Baltimore that was the site of a major production error last month.

This comes as US weekly infections reach their highest point since late February, even with vaccinations at record levels. The UK confirmed that there had been seven people died of blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. More than 18 million doses have been administered in the country and regulators insist the stroke is safe.

India saw its highest the number of cases recorded daily in about six months, raising concerns of a new infection rise and the Canadian virus reached 1 million marks while the third wave of infections swept the country.

Main developments:

Global Tracker: Cases exceed 130.6 million; deaths exceed 2.8 million

Global Tracker: Cases exceed 130.6 million; deaths exceed 2.8 million Vaccine Tracker: More than 652 million shots taken worldwide

Vaccine Tracker: More than 652 million shots taken worldwide SH.BA stops vaccination production at the destroyed plant, says NYT

stops vaccination production at the destroyed plant, says NYT The CDC says vaccinated people can travel, have to wear masks

can travel, have to wear masks How the nationalism of vaccines is endangered prolonging the pandemic

prolonging the pandemic How pandemics change the course of history: Stephen Mihm

Sign up for one daily virus update from Bloomberg Prognosis team Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.

Record Record Injections Australia (2:11 pm HK)

Australia says it has given nearly 80,000 people a vaccine against the virus to put in a new one a high day, raised by strong reserves.

Confirmed cases of India increase (12:30 pm HK)

India Daily Rating i new cases reached 93,249, the highest since Sept. 19, as the nation faces a second wave of infections at levels not seen for more than half a year.

Daily cases dropped to 8,635 in early February, raising the prospect that the second most populous nation had stalled in its outbreak. But the infections started to grow after that. The state of Maharashtra, home of India’s financial center, Mumbai, could head for another deadlock, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

J&J takes over at vaccine plant (12:09 pm HK)

Johnson & Johnson, with the assistance of the Biden administration, is taking over a vaccine production facility in Baltimore that was the site of a major production error last month – and is moving material production to a second company strike to minimize the risk of another error.

J&J announced Saturday that it was “taking full responsibility for the production of the drug substance” at the plant of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. To facilitate that, the Department of Health and Human Services has worked with AstraZeneca to shift its production from that plant so that it can focus solely on J&J, according to an HHS official familiar with the measure, who spoke to conditions of anonymity.

Canada Tally Virus over 1 million (9:19 am HK)

Covid-19 registered cases in Canada violated 1 million marks as a third wavy wave across the country.

There have been 1,001,650 cases registered since the start of the pandemic as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Canadian press. Canada, like other nations, is facing the spread of new variants that are sending more people to the hospital and resulting in stricter blocking measures.

Cases of Yunnan on the rise (9:10 am HK)

The number of local coronavirus cases rose in China’s southwestern province of Yunnan, with 10 local cases confirmed and one local asymptomatic case on Saturday, according to the National Health Commission. All the cases were in Ruili, a city on the border with Myanmar, and the last Yunnan group began on March 30, when the first local case was reported. Yunnan had 36 cases since Saturday, the provincial government said, 33 of which were local.

Japan considers expanding injection system (9:07 am HK)

The Japanese government will consider allowing a wider group of medical professionals, such as dentists, to inject Covid-19 vaccines while it looks set to increase its pictures in the coming weeks, the Nikkei newspaper reported, without saying that where he got the information.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, in an appearance on the national public broadcaster NHK, urged people to refrain from traveling to the Osaka region. The government decided new ones virus restrictions in the region in recent days to fight a new wave.

Australia faces vaccination delays (7:04 am HK)

The first phase of distribution of coronavirus vaccines in Australia can be completed months after schedule, Age is reported, citing tenders from the Federal Department of Health.

Tenders requiring private companies to provide vaccinations for the Phase 1a group include a timeline that suggests the first phase will not take place until the end of May, according to the report.

French block for slow return (6:21 am HK)

The French economy will retreat less than expected earlier this year due to the latest nationwide four-week blockade aimed at stopping an increase in coronavirus cases.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire lowered the country’s GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 5% from 6%, following a 8.1% contraction last year. A Bloomberg study in March showed that economists expected the economy to expand by 5.7%.

MB to release Digital Covid Pass: Sun (6:05 am HK)

The UK government will announce plans Monday for a new application that will confirm whether the holder has had a vaccine, a recent negative test or Covid-19 in the last six months, enabling the person to attend mass rallies such as festivals, theaters or sports events, the Sun newspaper reported.

Argentine President Tests Positive (3:33 am HK)

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who received two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, has tested positive for Covid-19, his doctor said.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez (L) puts on a mask after delivering a speech to the president of the human rights organization Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, Estela Carlotto, during the ceremony to honor the members of Abuela and Madres de Plaza de Mayo with the Juana Prize Azurduy, at Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires on March 23, 2021 on the eve of the 45th anniversary of the military coup. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP via Getty Images)

Fernandez had previously said he was self-isolating after receiving a positive result from an antibody test. A polymerase chain reaction test, which is the most final, had confirmed the result, according to a statement signed by Federico Saavedra, Fernandez’s longtime personal physician and now a member of his medical staff. Fernandez is “stable, asymptomatic and with indicators within normal limits,” Saavedra added.

US reaches 4 million doses for the second day (3:03 pm NY)

The U.S. recorded a second consecutive day of vaccinations at about 4 million, as the weekly average reached a record 3.1 million doses per day, according to data collected by Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. At this rate, it will take another three months to cover 75% of the population. A total of 162 million doses have been administered in the US. The global number is 632 million.

UPDATE IT DATA TV Vaccine (April 3) 4.1 million doses today; 7-day average = 3.07M / day

US: 162 million total doses The first true 4M + day in the US, and officially pushes the 7-day average above 3M / day. It is being repeated, but another record broken. Full details: https://t.co/0eOgSRgh2J pic.twitter.com/xjCYZihZM6 – Drew Armstrong (@ArmstrongDrew) April 3, 2021

UK says Astra Shot Safe despite clot deaths (9:17 am NY)

More from

The UK confirmed seven people had died from rare blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. UK medications and Health care The Products Regulatory Agency said on Saturday that out of 30 cases of clots and low blood platelets identified in people in the UK who had received the shot by 24 March, seven had died. More than 18 million doses have been administered in the country and the regulator insists the stroke is safe.

Australia is also investigating a case of clotting. The country said on Saturday it was cooperating with regulators in the UK and the European Union after identifying a case of a blood clot on April 2 in someone who had taken the AstraZeneca shot.

US Adds Nearly 68,000 New Issues (8 a.m. NY)

The U.S. added nearly 68,000 new cases Friday, after weekly infections peaked since the end of February, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. The upward trend continues even as the US is vaccinating at record levels, with 4 million shots fired on Friday, according to Bloomberg Vaccine tracking emission.

UK Bars Visitors to Kenya

The UK announced that as of 4 a.m. on April 9, visitors who have been to, or transited through Kenya in, the previous 10 days may not enter the country. British and Irish nationals, and third-country nationals with UK residency arriving in England from Kenya will be required to quarantine a hotel, the Commonwealth Office of Foreign Affairs said at a hotel declaration on its website. Various rules will apply to arrivals in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the agency said.

Vaccinated Britons face fewer delays (5:27 pm HK)

Vaccinated Britons will face fewer Covid tests and may avoid some quarantine measures under UK government plans to ease restrictions around overseas summer vacation, according to the Daily Telegraph.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present a plan for opening the trip and is expected to unveil a traffic light system under which countries are rated red, yellow or green according to their risk based on vaccination levels, Covid rates and the prevalence of new variants, the newspaper said. All travelers returning to the UK will need Covid tests before departure, regardless of their vaccination status.

UK Official Slams Astra ‘Bickering’ (4:47 pm HK)

“Quarrels” and disagreements over vaccine supplies and possible side effects of AstraZeneca Plc vaccine “should be stopped” as it “simply puts uncertainty in people’s minds,” said Kate Bingham, who led and launched the UK Vaccine Task Force. , said in a Financial Times interview.

Bingham said AstraZeneca, whose vaccine safety has been questioned in a number of countries, are the “heroes” of getting an vaccine invented at Oxford University and working on how to test, manufacture and distribute it at low cost. in all the world. The company has signed more deals to supply low-income countries than any other pharmaceutical rival and have been “caught by geopolitics,” Bingham told FT.

– With the help of Jon Herskovitz, Eduard Gismatullin, Greg Chang, Ian Fisher, Shelly Hagan, Masumi Suga, Lin Zhu and Debit Chakraborty