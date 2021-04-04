Protesters ‘Kill the bill’ clash again with police in Bristol | UK News





Police clashed with protesters killing at Bristol for the fourth time in two weeks and public order officers with dogs and riot shields were used to disperse the demonstrators at the end in the early hours of Sunday morning. More than 1,000 protesters gathered in the city and at one point a group marched on the M32 motorway and brought traffic to a location sitting on the carriageways. After the numbers were reduced to about 100, Avon and Somerset police placed a dispersal order and many public order officers decided to evict the remaining protesters from the city center. Several men and women who refused to leave were arrested before officers with riot shields and dogs chased the rest to a park and left. Bristol has become the focus of protests against police government, crime, sentencing and court bills. There were five demonstrations, with only one passing completely peacefully. Protesters have criticized police for what they see as heavy-handed tactics.



A man lies on the street during the bill killing protest in Bristol. Photos: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

Saturday’s event was one of a series of protests that took place across England and Wales. In front of him, Bristols area commander Supt Mark Runacres, said the force wanted to engage with protesters to make sure the demonstration was peaceful. About 1,000 people gathered at the St. Augustine Parade in the heart of the city where anti-bill speeches were made and many sang, drank and danced. For several hours, protest groups marched around Bristol and after 9pm a group headed for M32 north to intersection three, before jumping over the central reservation and walking backwards. After midnight, about 100 protesters remained in the St. Augustine Parade. The police, who had maintained a discreet presence all night, withdrew completely. Tensions rose as several dozen protesters began to sit in the streets, not allowing drivers to cross. Around 12.30am there was an explosion between a group of young women who had been in one night and the protesters. Police carried out an order to disperse section 35 and public disorder officers, who had come from afar as Lincolnshire, began clearing the crowd. The protesters were turned away from the St. Augustine Parade by a string of officers who were not wearing helmets or wearing shields. Police detained several protesters and pulled back through their line, where arrested. A second group of officers with shields and dogs then arrived from another direction and pursued the protesters in Castle Park. Force cicerone: An order for the distribution of section 35 has been placed in downtown #Bristol. This follows a number of incidents involving violence among the remaining protesters. Officials are now dispersing people from the area.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos