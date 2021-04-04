SA rallies to raise R2-million to cover Dr.’s hospital bills Cindy

South Africans have come together again to raise funds for the doctor, who became known on Twitter for providing medical and non-medical advice.

Beloved Dr Cindy Van Zyl was hospitalized in Johannesburg for more than a month after being infected with COVID-19.

EWN reported that the doctor’s medical funds had been exhausted and her hospital bill currently stands at around R2-million.

Her husband, Marinus Van Zyl has called on those who have been positively influenced by her to offer everything they can to cover her bills. “The cost to the family alone has already exceeded one million Rand, and we are running out of funds.”

“She has suffered some complications regarding a long stay in the ICU, and we need more funding to pay for her continued hospital stay until her lungs can cope without a ventilator,” he said.

However, in the true spirit of Ubuntu, South Africans have already donated over $ 1 million to the Van Zyl family trust. News 24 reported that Van Zyl’s current costs are between 150,000 and R200,000 per week in the ICU.

South Africans are required to continue donating in order to achieve their R2 million target.

To donate, go to rapid

Photo: Twitter /@ FestiveFranks