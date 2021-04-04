Maoist Rebels Kill 22 Indian Security Forces in Arms War: Police, South Asian News, and Top Stories





PATNA, INDIA (AFP) – Twenty-two Indian security forces were killed and 30 others wounded in an armed battle with Maoist rebels in a central Indian state, police said Sunday (April 4th) in the deadliest ambush of this type in four years. “So far it has been confirmed that 22 security personnel were killed” on Saturday after Indian forces were ambushed as they were returning from a search operation near a forest in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, the Director General of State told Agence France-Presse. Ashok Juneja state police. “The search operation is still ongoing and the exact figure will be known … late Sunday evening,” he said. The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals in Bijapur and the capital Chhattisgarh Raipur. More than a dozen others remained missing, he said, adding that an unknown number of Maoists were also killed at the meeting. Juneja said the rebels looted weapons, ammunition, uniforms and shoes from the security forces who were killed. The death toll could rise further, a senior police officer in Bijapur district told AFP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that “the sacrifices of brave martyrs will never be forgotten,” while Interior Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter that India would “continue our fight against these enemies of peace and progress.” Prime Minister Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel wrote on Facebook on Sunday that Shah had secured him for “all necessary assistance” from the national government against the militants. The number was the worst for Indian security forces battling far-left guerrillas since 2017, when 25 police commandos were killed in an attack.







