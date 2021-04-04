International
Cars hijacked and set on fire as riots in Northern Ireland continue
Cars ignited and masked protesters threw petrol bombs at police in Northern Ireland on Saturday night, amid fears another night of violence might be ahead.
There are growing concerns about violent unrest in pro-British parts of the region, which have lasted for almost a week, amid rising tensions from falling from Brexi.
Riots erupted in the streets of Newtownabbey, with video showing cars being hijacked and burned. Police said Saturday night that they were responding to incidents at the Cloughfern roundabout in the ONeills Street area.
Fifteen officers were injured in Belfast, while 12 officers were injured in Derry after being targeted by mostly young people.
Children up to the age of 13 have been arrested amid chaos this week.
A video posted on Twitter by the Police Federation for Northern Ireland showed four masked men throwing petrol bombs from close range at a police armored van, which they also kicked and punched.
This comes after eight people were arrested and 27 police officers were injured during riots in Belfast and Londonderry on Friday evening.
Belfast police said protesters attacked them with masonry, metal rods, fireworks and well covers.
In Londonderry overnight, injuries included burns, head injuries and a broken leg, resulting in the arrest and indictment of seven people, two of whom were 13 and 14. Twelve officers were also injured on the fifth night of riots there. .
The Northern Ireland Police Service (PSNI) has called for calm in the area and urged community leaders to ensure that young people do not get involved in crime.
But there are also calls for its leader to resign, with political leaders desperately calling for calm.
Derry City and Strabane Chief Inspector General Darrin Jones said police received reports Friday night of youths gathering in the Nelson Drive and Tullyally areas of the city.
He said: Upon arrival, they were attacked by a large group of young men and women throwing masonry, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks.
As a result, 12 officers suffered injuries, including wounds to the head, legs and feet.
Mr Jones also said a care home was damaged in the Nelson Drive area during the riots causing unspoken fear and concern among residents.
He said it was completely unacceptable that Friday was the fifth consecutive night of riots in the Waterside unionist area of the city.
Many pro-British unionists vehemently oppose the new trade barriers introduced between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK after Britain left the EU.
Deep divisions remain in the British-led region, 23 years after a peace deal ended largely three decades of bloodshed.
Catholic nationalists aspire to union with Ireland while Protestant unionists want to stay in the UK.
Belfast District Commander Inspector General Simon Walls described it as a real tragedy that among those arrested were children aged 13 and 14.
Mr Walls added: “I think it is a tragedy that every child in Northern Ireland is sitting in a custody kit this morning and is facing criminal investigation, the possibility of prosecution and the possibility of facing a criminal conviction.
It should not happen. And that is why I am so eager that influential people try to ask anyone who intends violence to please withdraw.
Stormonts First Minister Arlene Foster urged young people not to back down from the disorder, saying violence would not make things better.
The head of the DUP said: I know that many of our young people are extremely irritated by the events of this past week, but causing harm to police officers will not make things better.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis described the riots as completely unacceptable.
He said: Violence is never the answer. There is no place for him in society.
But, as well as anger over post-Brexit trade between loyalists and unionists, tensions escalated further this week following a controversial decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians for attending a large-scale Republican funeral during restrictions. Covid-19.
All the main union parties have demanded the resignation of PSNI Chief Simon Byrne, claiming he has lost the trust of their community.
Other political parties blamed the First Minister Mrs. Foster on Saturday for rising tensions with determined opposition to new trade deals.
With their words and actions they have sent a very dangerous message to young people in loyal areas, claimed Gerry Kelly, a lawmaker from the pro-Irish Sinn Fein party.
DUPs Christopher Stalford blamed the riots on the decision not to indict any Sinn Fein member for alleged Covid-19 violations.
