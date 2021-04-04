The rally in Seattle International District denounces anti-Asian hatred, celebrates culture





Organizers said they felt it was important not only to denounce Asian hatred, but to celebrate all the good that comes from the Asian-American community.

SEATTLE At Hing Hay Park in the International District on Saturday, groups held a rally against anti-Asian hatred and violence and to embrace unity. The rally was hosted by the Seattle Rice Association. Grace Chung helped organize the event. We had about 10 people from different creative backgrounds, which is cello, word for word, things like that, to go out and show real love for the Asian-American community here in Seattle, Chung said. Chung said the crowd of over 100 people was there to denounce hatred but also to celebrate different cultures. Well, I cried a lot. Personally, I think what I felt in the crowd was a lot like joy and happiness, she said. Chung said it was important to have this rally given the recent rise in anti-Asian violence and to promote the good that comes from within the Asian community. As an Asian-American, our culture is something that is something weak. And so we just proclaiming who we are, and enjoying our special personalities and ethnicities and cultures was honestly just like a great spirit of relief and joy, she said. After a month of planning the event, Chung said she was tired of seeing the love and support from the community. I feel like we need to understand that, I’m getting a little bit exciting, but it really takes a community, it really takes a lot of people to come together to really celebrate each other, Chung said.

