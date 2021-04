Center punishing VET government in Delhi for supporting farmer riots: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP-led Center was trying to punish his government for supporting farmers’ agitation by creating obstacles to its functioning with the new law giving priority to Governor Lieutenant. Addressing a farmers’ ‘mahapanchayat’ in Haryana’s Jind district, the national Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national caller affirmed that he is willing to make any sacrifice for the sake of farmers who are agitating against the three central agri laws. He went on to say that anyone who opposes inciting farmers is a “traitor”. They (BJP) have brought a bill to Parliament to punish Kejriwal. We have the heavy burden. They are punishing us for supporting farmer agitation, Kejriwal said as he clashed at the Center for Government Approval of the Delhi National Capital Territory (Change) in March. The Prime Minister said that all competencies will now be with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. What kind of law is this, he said, adding that his party despite winning 62 seats would have no power. He claimed that every member of the BJP had told Parliament that Kejriwal was punished for supporting the agitation of farmers. I want to tell them that our 300 farmers have given their lives. For the sake of this agitation, even if Kejriwal dies we are not afraid of your punishment, he said. He said he was ready for any sacrifice for the agitation of the farmers. Today farmers are seeing us as their good wishes. “I do not care what sentence the central government wants to give me,” he said. Kejriwal said it is the responsibility of every Indian who loves his country to support farmers. Any person who is with this agitation is a patriot and whoever is against the agitation of farmers is a traitor, he said. He said that his government in the national capital has carried out various development works such as setting up schools and hospitals, free water, etc. in the last six years and claimed that BJP was putting obstacles in the way of disrupting the work being done for the people of Delhi. He claimed that BJP, despite being the most powerful party in the country, has failed to deliver in the fields of education and health, while his government has made significant progress. I want to tell BJP that for building schools and colleges and serving the people, there is no need for power. There is a need for purpose. You have so much power, but your goal is wrong, he said. Kejriwal has no power and but our purpose is clear, he said. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

