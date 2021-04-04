International
News updates from HT: Delhi government punished for supporting farmers, says Kejriwal and all the latest news
Arvind Kejriwal says Center punished Delhi government for supporting farmers’ protest
Delhi Prime Minister and Aam Aadmi (AAP) Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the Center punished the Delhi government by handing over power to Governor Lieutenant for staying with farmer agents against three new black laws. Read more
Assam tests Covid-19 negatively for travelers from Mumbai and Bengaluru
The Assam government on Sunday made the RT-PCR negative report for travelers coming from Mumbai and Bengaluru, the capitals of the two states (Maharashtra and Karnataka) where coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is wreaking havoc. Read more
In Mamata’s claims for Nandigram, EC responds to de facto inaccurate claims’
Mamata Banerjee’s claims regarding the interruption of the Nandigram voting during the second round of the West Bengal assembly elections are in fact inaccurate and without substance. Read more
‘Grateful to God’: Tirath Singh Rawat tested negative for Covid-19
Uttarakhand Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat announced on Sunday that he had tested negative for coronavirus (Covid-19), two weeks after testing positive for the viral infection. Read more
Another Indian talent coming through: Hogg names a player who should open the match with Virat Kohli in IPL 2021
There has been a lot of talk about Virat Kohlis hitting position in the T20. Read more
Smriti Iran shares selfie with this interesting inscription. Have you seen it yet?
Union Minister Smriti Irani often goes to Instagram to share sharp or inspiring posts. Read more
