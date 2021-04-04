400 Naxalites ambushed security personnel with heavy weapons in Chhattisgarh: Sources

NEW DELHI / RAIPUR : A group of about 400 Maoists had ambushed security personnel who were part of a large contingent deployed for a special operation, leading to the killing of at least 22 personnel and the wounding of 30 others, official sources said on Sunday .

They said the contingent of about 1,500 troops withdrawn from the CRPF CoBRA specialized jungle warfare unit, several teams from its regular battalions, a unit of its Bastariya battalion, the Chhattisgarh District Police Reserve Guard ( DRG) and others had launched a search and destruction operation along the Bijapur-Sukma district border around noon after they received the contribution of the presence of some Maoists in the area.

At least 400 naxals, said an officer, led by the most wanted Maoist commander and leader of the so-called People’s Liberation Army (PLGA) No. 1 battalion – Hidma – and his accomplice Sujatha suspected of being behind Saturday’s ambush which took place in an area that is a strong state of ultras due to difficult terrain, large forest areas and the smaller number of security forces camps.

The Maoists fired bullets from light machine guns (LMGs) and used low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to mount the attack that continued into the evening.

He said the Maoists carried their dead, estimated to be around 10-12, in tractor carts.

The total approved strength of the security forces personnel for the operation was 790 and the rest were taken as supporting and supporting elements for the long transport operation, sources said.

“The additions were taken as the Naxals were undertaking their Tactical Campaign Against the Offensive Campaign (TCOC) on the Jagargunda-Jongaguda-Tarrem axis, and so security forces teams from six camps decided to eavesdrop on them.

“The Maoists withdrew their forces in an ambush with heavy gunfire quickly and, and helicopter searches were required to evacuate the wounded personnel,” a senior PTI security officer told.

He said the Maoists surrounded the security personnel from three sides and a heavy gun battle ensued in the jungles which have no foliage leaves currently.

Another officer posted in Chhattisgarh said the operation was being monitored by two officers of the rank of Inspector General (IG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force from Jagdalpur to Bastar.

“Rescue helicopters could not land in the waiting area around 2pm when they were sent on a casualty evacuation mission while a heavy exchange of fire was taking place. The helicopter landed only around 5pm to pick up the victims. said another officer.

Of the 22 casualties, the CRPF has lost eight men, seven of whom are CoBRA commandos while one staff member is from the Bastariya Battalion.

A CRPF Inspector is still missing, they said.

Officials said while maximum security force personnel were killed due to the shooting, one is suspected to have been turned off and later died due to dehydration and other issues.

“Security forces personnel, especially CoBRA commandos, fought very bravely and ensured that the Naxals could not prolong the ambush, even though they were at an advantage,” the officer said.

Security personnel protected themselves from large trees and continued firing until the ammunition ran out, he added.

In one place, he added, seven bodies of corpses were found and tree trunks made bullet shots, indicating that a heavy gun battle took place in the area.

About two dozen sophisticated assault rifles of the slain personnel are also said to have been looted by the Naxals even after security officials said the search of the area is still ongoing and details are being collected from the ground.