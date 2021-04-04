The eyes of the UK test COVID-19 passports in mass rallies





Officials are also developing plans to test COVID-19 passports that are expected to show if a person has received a vaccine, recently tested negative for the virus or has any immunity due to a positive test in the previous six months. The issue of vaccine passports has been a hotly debated topic around the world, including in the United States and Israel. The question is how much governments, employers, countries and other countries have the right to know about the virus status of individuals. Many disagree about what is the right balance between a person the right to medical privacy and the collective right of people in groups not to be infected with a dangerous disease by others. Some critics also say such vaccine passports will enable discrimination against poor people and poor nations who do not have ready access to vaccines. Authorities in Britain have said the crossings could involve the use of an application or paper certificates for those who do not have access to the digital option. But UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston told reporters that earlier pilots would almost certainly not include any element of certification but would include pre- and post-event testing. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal more details about the coronavirus passports on Monday. We are doing everything we can to enable the reopening of our country so that people can return to the events, travels and other things they want as safe as possible and these reviews will play an important role in letting that happen, Johnson said. Dozens of British lawmakers, including some from Johnsons’ own Conservative Party, have opposed the plans. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, who has led the task force responsible for drafting the plans, acknowledged that vaccine passports raised a host of practical and ethical questions that needed to be resolved before any further extension. Officials said the court events include the FA Cup semi-final at London Wembley Stadium later this month with a crowd of 4,000 at a stadium that has 90,000 and the event finals on May 15, with a crowd of 21,000. Other events include the Snooker World Championships in Sheffield, central England and a comedy club gathering. The news about the rehearsals came as businesses including pubs, restaurants, non-essential shops and hairdressers prepared to welcome customers again as restrictions eased in England. Officials say about 47% of the country’s population have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than 5 million people in the UK have received their second dose. The Johnsons government is also expected to define its approach to easing restrictions on international travel next week. Media reports say that when the current Britains ban on foreign holidays is lifted, a risk-based traffic light system with ratings for countries around the world will be introduced and travelers will be required to quarantine accordingly. More details will be revealed when a government task force on global travel reports on April 12th. The government has said international leisure travel cannot take place until mid-May. Last week the UK added four other nations to its red list of countries from which travel is prohibited in addition to UK citizens and those with residence permits. By 9 April, the UK red list will be in 39 countries. It aims to prevent more variants of the virus, especially those first detected in Brazil and South Africa from entering the UK Despite Britains’ success on the vaccination front, it still has the highest reported COVID-19 death rate in Europe at around 127,000. Follow the AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic,https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/Und UndingingtheOutbreak Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

