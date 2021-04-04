Total Must Hold Myanmar Product To Protect Workers, Says CEO





Do you want a reduction in European markets? In your box before the open day, every day. Register here French oil major The general SE must continue to produce gas in Myanmar and pay taxes to the military junta to protect staff from forced labor and safeguard electricity supplies, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said in an article in Le Journal du Dimanche. Amid calls not to provide funding for the military, which ousted Myanmar’s parliament on February 1, Total is scrapping plans to develop gas off the west coast and halting the gas well drilling campaign, Pouyanne said. He added that Total would donate the equivalent of the taxes owed to human rights associations. Stopping gas production in protest against political developments would expose workers to “a terrible situation”, the chief executive said in Sunday’s edition. Total made that decision, Pouyanne said, “not because we want to save our profits and continue to pay taxes to the military junta. “But to ensure the safety of the people who work for us, the employees and the managers, to protect them from imprisonment or forced labor and to avoid further deterioration of people’s living conditions by depriving them of millions of electricity.” The total has been present since 1992 in Myanmar, employing around 250 people. The Yadana offshore gas field, which Total operates under a production-sharing contract, provides half of the electricity to the city of Yangon, with a population of nearly 5 million, and supplies western Thailand, where most of the gas is exported. Vital Source Myanmar has awarded 38 offshore oil and gas blocks for major degrees, including Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total, Woodside Petroleum Ltd., China National Petroleum Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd. AND Eni SpA over the past three decades, according to the Myanmar Ministry of Energy and Energy website. Pouyanne said Total had not paid taxes directly to the military government since the February coup because the banking system was no longer functioning. Once restored, however, the company would have to stop producing gas if it wanted to shut down this revenue stream. Thai authorities have also told Total that gas is a vital source of energy for their population in the west of the country, he said, adding that most taxes come from gas exports and are paid by the Thai oil group PTT Pcl. Total has considered setting $ 4 million in monthly taxes owed to the Myanmar state in a custody account, but that would expose local executives to jail, Pouyanne said. A group led by Electricite de France SA suspended the development of a the Myanmar hydropower project last month, citing human rights concerns. The project had not reached a final investment decision. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos