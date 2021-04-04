Latest: Religious figures for vaccines in Italy

Shootings should be given in accordance with the national plan requiring the general population to be vaccinated in descending order of age, starting with individuals 80 or older or with severe disabilities, then moving down the call to those who are in their 70s,

Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio has called the vaccination initiative an example of brotherhood and interfaith division. Italys public health service is providing vaccines.

DAMASCUS Many Syrian Christians gathered for prayer in one of the largest churches in Damascus on Sunday, the second Easter under pandemic restrictions.

Church mourners avoid masks but maintain their distance in the Church of Our Lady of Damascus, many praying for a way out of the economic and political crises in the war-torn country, which have become more horrific during the pandemic.

Syria is witnessing a sharp rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus. The intensive care units in the capital are full, and hospitals are preparing for an influx of COVID-19 patients. The country has not yet launched a national vaccination campaign.

So far, the war-torn country has reported more than 19,000 confirmed cases, including nearly 1,300 deaths. But the numbers are likely to be much higher given the Syrian-hit healthcare system and infrequent testing.

In territories outside government control, there are about 30,000 cases of infections reported in the west and east of the country.

The church celebrations offered a break from pandemic, unemployment and inflation.

We know that abroad everyone is in a deadlock. But for us, this holiday is joyful, said Jimmy Babek, a Christian scout in Our Lady of Damascus. We can not stop everything. We should be happy.

CAIRO – Authorities say Libya has received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines.

The Libyan Ministry of Health said 101,250 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine landed in the capital, Tripoli, and were sent to ministry depots on Sunday.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said in a tweet that more deliveries would arrive, though he did not set a timeline.

Libya has seen a swell in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The county of about 7 million people has reported more than 161,000 confirmed cases and 2,684 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began. However, the current number of cases in Libya, as elsewhere in the world, is thought to be much higher, in part due to limited testing.

MADRID – Spain is repatriating several hundred of its citizens and residents after Morocco canceled flights to Spain and France to help stem the rise of a coronavirus infection.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzlez Laya said about 3,000 Spaniards remained stranded in the North African country.

A ferry departing from Tangier will carry about 750 passengers, according to local media. The Spanish Embassy in Morocco says a flight from Casablanca will carry 200 more.

Another ferry is scheduled to depart on Tuesday.

Morocco announced last Monday that it was canceling flights with Spain and France as part of a package of measures to combat the pandemic.

The LONDONR Britains government is planning to try out a coronavirus status certification plan in the coming months to allow the safe return of mass gatherings to places like sports fields and nightclubs.

Officials are expected to consider passports indicating whether a person has received a vaccine, recently tested negative for the virus, or has immunity due to a positive test in the previous six months.

Court events will include the FA Cup semifinals and finals, the Snooker World Cup and a comedy club show.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out more details Monday. He said the trials will play an important role in allowing our country to reopen so that people can return to the events, travels and other things they want with as much certainty as possible.

However, dozens of Johnsons Conservative lawmakers have opposed the plans, and Johnson could fight for Parliament to pass the verdicts.

PARIS Some 9,000 people are being vaccinated at a major stadium in Lyon over the Easter weekend and thousands more around France are spending the holidays lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new outbreak of the virus.

But as France faced its second consecutive Easter under the pandemic cloud, several cities backed away from President Emmanuel Macrons’ insistence that there be no weekends or days off during vaccination.

Authorities in Strasbourg on the German border shut down their vaccination equipment Friday through Monday, to allow workers to rest a bit at last, according to a city official. To ensure residents still had access to potentially life-saving vaccines, the city expanded vaccination hours during the week and injected its entire weekly supply of doses between Monday and Thursday in the country.

The city of Sarcelles north of Paris is among those staying open on Sunday, amid fungal infections and demand. The region around Val dOise now has the highest infection rate in France along with some of its poorest neighborhoods, and Sarcelles’s challenges symbolize the inequalities exacerbated by the virus.

Efforts to accelerate Easter contrast with the start of the spread of Frances vaccines in late December, when low-level staff for the holiday season signaled a slow start to injections, which were initially concentrated in nursing homes.

France has reported one of the highest death tolls in the world, at 96,280 people, and the highest number of virus infections in Europe.

SEOUL, South Korea A limited number of Christians participated in Easter Sunday services in South Korea by observing and observing the strict rules of social distance of countries.

The Yoido Gospel Church, the largest Protestant church in South Korea, allowed only about 2,000 church members to attend its Easter service, or about 17% of the capacity of its main buildings. Masked church members sang hymns, applauded, and prayed as the service aired online and on Christian television channels.

Seouls Myeongdong Catholic Cathedral, the largest Catholic church in South Korea, limited mass participation to 20% of its capacity and streamed the service live on YouTube.

Under current physical distancing rules, religious sites in the greater Seoul area are allowed to have up to 20% of worshipers attending their regular services. Earlier Sunday, South Korea reported 543 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 105,279 with 1,744 deaths.

LAS VEGAS Nevada regulators say casinos that require states in order to raise the current gambling floor limit above 50% should take steps to encourage their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Game Control Board and the Friday Games Commission issued a memorandum with instructions pushing casinos to provide paid leave for employees to be vaccinated, coordinate transportation to vaccine sites, and make deals with pharmacy companies to distribute vaccines.

The state on March 15 increased the maximum use of the gambling floor to 50% of capacity, from 25%, and regulators have been authorized since May 1 to approve reopening plans with higher utilization limits.

The memorandum said that operators’ requests for higher capacity limits will only be taken in cases where licensees have taken measurable steps and materials to vaccinate their workforce.

The memo states that the Nevadas hospitality workforce has a relatively low rate of vaccination penetration, although some companies have begun to take steps to encourage employees to be vaccinated.

From effective Monday, Nevada will increase its age-based qualification for vaccinations for all people ages 16 and up.

The Syrian government of BEIRUT says primary schools will be closed indefinitely next week amid a huge increase in coronavirus cases.

Universities will discontinue classes in just two weeks and high schools will remain open. The announcement by government ministries on Saturday says the closures will take effect on Monday. Final exams for fifth graders through high school will be held within four days starting April 25th.

Syria is experiencing a peak in coronavirus cases, with state media reporting last month that intensive care units at state hospitals in the capital Damascus were overcrowded.

ISLAMABAD Pakistani federal authorities will begin vaccinating coronavirus for residents over 80 on Monday.

The country received 60,000 doses of CanSino vaccine from China earlier this week. Pakistan is already using the Sinopharm vaccine, donated by Beijing last month.

The National Center for Command and Control says vaccine administration will begin in all four provinces for people over the age of 80.

Pakistan reported 4,723 new cases of coronavirus and 84 confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours. The country is facing a rise in the virus, which the government says is worse than the outbreak of recent years when a nationwide blockade was imposed.

Pakistan has reported a total of 68,288 cases and 14,697 confirmed deaths.

DHAKA, Bangladesh Bangladeshi authorities are imposing a nationwide blockade a week on Monday to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Cabinet Minister Obaidul Quader announced the plan Saturday. The government says 5,683 new infections and 58 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Forhad Hossain, the country’s new minister of public administration, says organizations providing emergency services will be available during the blockade. He says industries will stay open and employees must work shifts, following health guidelines.

The government has already banned travel from all European countries except the UK and 12 other countries for three weeks.

Bangladesh has registered a total of 630,277 cases and 9,213 confirmed deaths. Health experts say the actual number is likely to be higher.