International
Farmers across India will protest outside the FCI offices on Monday, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha
- Tomorrow, April 5, farmers will protest in front of FCI offices across the country from gherao. Marking this day as FCI Bachao Divas, said SKM
from hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED N ON APR 04, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said the protests will be held by farmers in front of the offices of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) across the country on April 5, which the group said would mark as FCI Bachao Divas.
Tomorrow, April 5, farmers will protest in front of FCI offices across the country from gherao. Marking this day as FCI Bachao Divas, the ANI news agency quoted a statement from SKM.
A memorandum letter will be issued on behalf of the Minister of Consumer Affairs, the statement added.
On March 11, the FCI sent a proposal to the government recommending stricter quality controls for grain procurement and lawsuits. For wheat, a reduction in the moisture level from 14% to 12% was proposed, along with a reduction in the procurement of damaged wheat from the existing 4% to 2%. For lawsuits, stricter quality control measures have also been proposed such as lowering the permissible limit of foreign material in cereals from 2% to 1%.
Congressman Pratap Singh Bajwa strongly opposed the new recommendations in Parliament during the budget session. He claimed that the presence of foreign materials and moisture content in cereals are related to the weather and farmers can not be penalized for this as global warming is not in their hands, the PTI news agency reported.
SKM told the PTI on March 19 that protests were held across the country over these new procurement norms.
“In addition to disregarding the protests against the legitimate demands of the farmers, the Government of the India-India Food Corporation has brought new quality specifications and procurement norms in a direct attack on the procurement regime and ongoing protests,” Morça said.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]