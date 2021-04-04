Farmers across India will protest outside the FCI offices on Monday, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday said the protests will be held by farmers in front of the offices of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) across the country on April 5, which the group said would mark as FCI Bachao Divas.

Tomorrow, April 5, farmers will protest in front of FCI offices across the country from gherao. Marking this day as FCI Bachao Divas, the ANI news agency quoted a statement from SKM.

A memorandum letter will be issued on behalf of the Minister of Consumer Affairs, the statement added.

On March 11, the FCI sent a proposal to the government recommending stricter quality controls for grain procurement and lawsuits. For wheat, a reduction in the moisture level from 14% to 12% was proposed, along with a reduction in the procurement of damaged wheat from the existing 4% to 2%. For lawsuits, stricter quality control measures have also been proposed such as lowering the permissible limit of foreign material in cereals from 2% to 1%.

Congressman Pratap Singh Bajwa strongly opposed the new recommendations in Parliament during the budget session. He claimed that the presence of foreign materials and moisture content in cereals are related to the weather and farmers can not be penalized for this as global warming is not in their hands, the PTI news agency reported.

SKM told the PTI on March 19 that protests were held across the country over these new procurement norms.

“In addition to disregarding the protests against the legitimate demands of the farmers, the Government of the India-India Food Corporation has brought new quality specifications and procurement norms in a direct attack on the procurement regime and ongoing protests,” Morça said.