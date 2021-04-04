Navjot Singh Sidhu criticizes Goyal; claims The Center wants to destroy the mandi system





Congress leader Navyot Singh Sidhu on Sunday attacked Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal over his letter on the issue of direct payment to farmers and claimed the central government wanted to overthrow and disrupt the state’s proven mandate system. Goyal had written a letter to the Punjab government urging it to implement a system of direct payments to farmers for crop procurement. The state government was also asked to integrate available land data with the revenue department with the procurement portal. Addressing the media in Patiala, the cricketer turned to politics claimed that the motive of the letter was to dismantle the old, proven and proven and successful mandi system that allows the implementation of the minimum support price (MSP) in the state. It also aimed to create a divide between arhtiyas (commission agents) and farmers in the state, he claimed. The letter is part of a larger conspiracy to block the procurement of wheat crops in Punjab and destroy the state’s agricultural economy, he claimed. Sidhu said that according to Goyal, the state government revenue department had all the information about the state farmers ’land registers. But according to data collected by the National Model Survey for 2012-13, this shows that more than 24 percent of the land under cultivation in Punjab is rented, he added. These leases are verbal or unwritten in nature, he said, adding that land under lease may have increased rather than decreased over the years. If the sale of wheat crops is allowed with property rights, then about 25 to 30 percent of farmers will not receive payment for the sale of their crops, he claimed. The former Punjab minister accused the planning center of destroying the successful state model of the Agricultural Products Market Committee and also questioned the timing of the letter. The timing of this letter is more controversial as farmers prepare to cultivate Rabi crops, he said. He stressed that the state and its people must unite and build an alternative economic model for Punjab agricultural prosperity. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to be committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views and substantive comments on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos