Police in Northern Ireland attack with gasoline bombs and fireworks in Belfast

POLICE N Ireland Northern Ireland was attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks during a Belfast riot night that saw two cars hijacked and burned.

Riots erupted in the area of ​​Newtownabbey’s O’Neill / Doagh loyal road, on the outskirts of the Northern Ireland capital, on Saturday evening.

Most of the riots took place aroundCloughfernroundabout with large crowds gathering to watch as several cars were set on fire while a police van was also attacked.

There were no reports of any injuries among police, present in trouble was brought under control around 10:15 p.m.

However, some of the protesters are thought to have suffered burns as a result of throwing petrol bombs.

The gruesome scenes came just a day after eight people were arrested and 27 police officers injured after riots in Belfast and Derry

Fifteen officers were injured in Belfast after clashing with protesters in the city’s loyal Sandy Row area. About 300 people were present during the riots, while two boys, aged 13 and 14, were among eight people arrested.

According to the district commander, Chief Inspector Simon Walls, the police officers participating in the scenesuffered burnsas well as head and leg injuries after being attacked byDISTURBANCESthrowing metal rods, masonry and fireworks.

Seven individuals, including three teenage boys, have been charged with their roles in the riots.

Four adults – three men, aged 25, 21 and 18 and a woman, 19 – will appear in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.

The three teens, ages 17, 14 and 13, will appear in Belfast Youth Court on the same date.

Another 12 police officers suffered head, leg and foot injuries in Derry after being attacked by a large group of youths throwing similar items.

The incidents come amid slow tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol, set as part of the UK Brexit agreement with the EU, which has resulted in the establishment of a border in the Irish Sea.

Matters were exacerbated by the decision of public prosecutors not to do prosecute 24 Sinn Fein party members who attended the June funeral of Irish Republican Army figure Bobby Storey in apparent violation of Covid-19 instructions.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster has called for calm, urging young people not to back down from the disorder “and warning that violence” will not make things better “.

“I know many of our young people are extremely irritated by the events of this past week, but causing harm to police officers will not make things better,” the DUP leader said.

“And I send my strong support to all the police officers on duty during this Easter weekend.

“I urge our young people not to succumb to the disorder which will lead to them having criminal convictions and polluting their lives.

“I also urge parents to play their part and be proactive in protecting their young adults.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis who described the riots as “completely unacceptable”.

Violence is never the answer. There is no place for him in society, he said.

“It is unwanted, unjustified and I fully support the PSNI call for calm.”