



SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s longtime prime minister Boyko Borisov won a national election Sunday, the results showed, and he is now likely to face complex coalition talks to secure another four-year term in the state. poor of the European Union. Results polls showed center-right GERB Borissov to be the largest party in parliament, winning about 25% of the vote, compared to 33.5% he won four years ago. After a decade of dominating Bulgarian politics, Borissov has several natural coalition partners in a fragmented legislature, with most groups rejecting direct co-operation with GERB. Weeks of talks, or even another election, cannot be ruled out, meaning Bulgaria could have difficulty catching up with the EU’s 750 billion-euro ($ 884 billion) Repair Fund, which aims to help rebuild economies in the whole block after the coronavirus pandemic. A former firefighter and bodyguard, Borissov, 61, tried to show his success in modernizing Bulgaria’s infrastructure by crackling in a low-key campaign after massive anti-graft rallies last summer shattered his popularity. Complicating his options for coalition building is the emergence of anti-establishment There is such a People’s party of well-known TV host and singer Slavi Trifonov, who came in second according to a Gallup International poll with 17.1%. A poll by Alpha Research put Trifonov in third place with 15.2% and the opposition Socialists in second with 17.6%. Gallup found that GERB had gained 25%, while Alpha research set it slightly higher at 25.7% Trifonov, 54, whose concerts filled with patriotic songs have attracted thousands, has ruled out governing either GERB or the Socialists. Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Gareth Jones, Timothy Heritage and Alison Williams

