Thousands without electricity as freezing rain covers roads, power lines in Nova Scotia

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power on Sunday as freezing rains and heavy rains hit parts of Nova Scotia.

Rainfall warnings remain the effect for parts of the province Sunday afternoon, including Halifax County East, Guysborough County and most of Cape Breton.

Freezing rain warnings had been in effect in parts of the province throughout the morning. They finished at 2 p.m.

More than 10,000 Nova Scotia Power customers have been without electricity since 14:00. Sunday, thanks Enterprise work map. That number had been as high as 13,900 earlier in the day.

Most of the outages are located along the coast of Cape Breton Inverness County, as well as in Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

Estimated restoration times vary, with customers expected to be without power for most of Easter Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police sent a warning about deteriorating road conditions around 7am, noting that ramps and overpasses were of particular concern.

Environment Canada expected 30-80 millimeters of rain to fall on Saturday and Sunday, which has also caused flooding in low-lying areas.

At around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Cape Breton Regional Council said several roads in Sydney were closed due to heavy rains.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the municipality said Louisburg-Main – DieuRd. was washed and sealed. It is asking people to use alternative routes until further notice.