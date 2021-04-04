President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden encourages Americans to get vaccinated at the Easter message





“We share the feelings of Pope Francis who said that vaccination is a moral obligation, one that can save your life and the lives of others,” the President said in a statement. video posted on his Twitter account. “By vaccinating and encouraging your congregations and communities to get vaccinated, we can not only defeat the virus, but we can also speed up the day when we can celebrate the holidays together.”

The first lady said there is “hope around us” and cited families receiving financial aid, businesses recovering and an increase in Americans receiving vaccines against the virus.

The message from Bidens comes as health officials race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible amid concerns about a potential fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Saturday that more than 4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been reported administered in 24 hours, setting a new record and bringing the seven-day average to more than 3 million a day. . Across the country, more than 161 million doses have been administered, according to agency data.

Biden is the second Catholic president in U.S. history and the weekly Mass is expected to be a fixed part of his program. This is a level of devotion to regular religious services not seen by recent presidents who had declared themselves Christians but intermittently attended church or worshiped privately while in office.

The president, who is spending the holidays at Camp David with his family, has been sensitive to families across the country who are not celebrating together due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The virus is not gone and so many of us still feel the longing and loneliness of distance,” Biden said. “For a second year, most will be in addition to their families, friends, full congregations that fill us with joy. However, as the Gospel of John reminds us, light shines in darkness and darkness has not overcome it. ” Vice President Kamala Harris also released a video wishing the country a Happy Easter, saying there is “always reason for hope”. “Today, we are celebrating our hope and confidence in renewal. We hope for the number of people now vaccinated, now safer from this virus,” Harris said. “Hope to the children who will return to school for the first time in a year. Hope to the grandparents who are able to embrace their grandchildren for the first time in a year. Hope for a brighter tomorrow for him. all of us. “ She added that next year, Biden and the first lady are looking forward to starting the White House Easter Roll that was canceled once again due to the pandemic.

CNN’s Chandelis Duster, Madeline Holcombe and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.







