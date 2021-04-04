International
BJP chief JP Nadda goes to Congress to take Naxalite
BJP chief JP Nadda on Sunday appeared at the Congress party on Naxalism saying there were ‘questions’ that he should take a soft line with the Naxalites.
Condemning the killing of jawans in Chhattisgarh by the Naxals and consoling their deaths, senior party leader Saffron affirmed that the Center would stand by the families of the soldiers.
Addressing a press conference here, Nadda said his party has always pursued a policy of “zero tolerance” for naxalism and that attitude has been the “strength” of the BJP. He was responding to a question over criticism from Congress Secretary-General Randeep Singh Surjewala that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah were too busy with the election to take on the threat of naxalism.
Read | Congress calls for decisive action against naxalism
Nadda claimed, “but I would also like to say, that there have been questions of being lenient with the Naxalites from the Congress party …” He asserted that support from the Central Government “is always there”.
The bodies of 17 of the 18 ‘missing’ jawans after meeting in Chhattishgarh were found on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 22.
Shah said in Guwahati that an appropriate response would be given to the naxal attack on Chhattisgarh at an appropriate time.
Asked about allegations by DMK Congress leaders that some BJP candidates did not even use Modi and Shah photos in their campaign, he said, “we do not set the policy for two photos less or two more photos.” .
Read | The number of meetings in Chhattisgarh Naxal increases to 22
The claim is that the BJP appointees highlighted more AIADMK icons as “Amma (late Prime Minister J Jayalalithaa)”.
Nadda accused the Congress party of being “disruptive” while his party was concerned with cohesion, adding that pictures of Modi and Shah were featured everywhere in Tamil Nadu.
BJP also respected regional sentiments and regional leadership, he said.
Asked about the All India Institute of Medical Sciences project in Madurai, he said there were several issues including those related to the building project, land and soil testing and because of such aspects, the project was delayed. Work on the structure would begin very soon, he said.
When his attention was drawn to the DMK claiming in its campaign that the Citizenship Change Act would not apply to Tamil Nadu and over that party raising the issue of an anti-triple talaq law, he said a central legislation could not be circumvented by state legislation or by state government. “That speaks volumes about their wisdom.”
Regarding the triple talaq, he said that even Muslim nations do not allow it and Muslim women appreciated and supported the law to ban that practice.
He expressed confidence that under the leadership of AIADMK, BJP and other allies were advancing towards success in TN.
The people of West Bengal have clearly decided to reject the ‘corruption, autocracy and criminalization’ of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee’s administration and the people supported his party, he claimed.
The Trinamool Congress has ‘lost mental balance’ and the way Mamata Banerjee is doing politics is not Bengal culture, he said.
The prime minister has always given her due respect and addressed her with respect, he said.
In Assam, the government led by his party has done a good job and stood for the development, peace and protection of culture.
He expressed confidence that his party and its allies would emerge victorious in polls in four states including Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry union territory.
