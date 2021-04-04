International
Fake email, hacked Twitter account as Tamil Nadu poll campaign closes
As the poll campaign ended in a hectic field in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, the day saw the two parties fighting with it on social media, accusing each other of sharing fake videos and images
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED N ON APR 04, 2021 11:54 PM IST
As the poll campaign ended in a hectic field in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, the day saw the two parties fighting with him on social media, accusing each other of sharing fake videos and images.
AIADMK Minister for Language and Culture Tamil K Pandiarajan on Sunday faced criticism for a video tweeted from his verified Twitter tool. He later said the video was not posted by him and that he would file a complaint at the cybercrime cell.
I am not related to this in any way, Pandiarajan said in a video message. This tweet was posted without my permission. I will step in at the end of this and action will be taken against those responsible. I will also file a complaint at the cybercrime cell. I never intend to slander anyone, the minister said in his video. The tweet was deleted from his official glove.
The doctoral video was that of a 17-year-old female who had died by suicide as she was unable to clear the National Entrance Qualification Test (NEET). The video provided various footage of her television interviews, with doctoral audio imitating her voice seeking votes for AIADMK.
The women’s brother has lodged a complaint with Ariyalur district police against videos of his sisters being used for politics. The woman has become the face of the fight against NEET, which is an emotional issue in Tamil Nadu, and one of DMK’s core campaigns against AIADMK.
In another issue, a alleged letter was circulating on WhatsApp and social media platforms. The letter was allegedly addressed to the DMK president by the I-PAC team stating that they were losing the election. Prashant Kishores survey strategist The I-PAC team is a consultant to DMK, In a tweet, I-PAC clarified that the letter was fake. Disgusting to see a ruling political party @AIADMKOfficial circulating a fake email to support their fake propaganda. Reeks of despair, I-PAC said in a tweet.
The campaign for the 234-seat assembly ended Sunday evening. Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 6 in a single stage. The vote count will be held on May 2.
SHUT
