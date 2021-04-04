Former head of China’s best defense firm Norinco under corruption scanner- New Indian Express





from PTI Beijing: China’s top anti-graft supervisor said Sunday that the former chief of one of the largest arms manufacturers is under investigation for alleged grafting, in one of the biggest corruption scandals in the defense defense manufacturing industry country. Yin Jiaxu, former party secretary and chairman of the state defense corporation China North Industries Group Corp. (Norinco), the country’s leading arms manufacturer, is undergoing disciplinary review for suspected serious breaches of discipline and law, the Central Disciplinary Commission Inspection (CCDI) said on Sunday. During Yin’s term as head of the group from 2013 to 2018, a central inspection team said in October 2015 that the group was found for the weakened leadership of the ruling Communist Party in China, the state-led Global Times (CPC) reported. . The central inspection team said several senior officials in the group abused their powers for personal gain, providing unwarranted convenience for spouses, children and their relatives to run businesses or enterprises, the report said. Yin, 65, is the latest high-level defense industry official to take part in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign, which officials say has seen more than 1.3 million officials investigated since 2012. Norinco supplies weapons and equipment to all branches of the Chinese military and police armed force. According to a December report by the Stockholm International Research Institute Institute, it is the ninth largest arms company in the world and the third largest in China, after China Aviation Industry Corporation and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, South China Hong Kong-based Morning Post reported. Yin, who was the former mayor of Norinco until his retirement in 2018 and the head of its Communist Party unit, is being investigated for serious breaches of discipline and law, CCDI said. Xi, who is also the head of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) which is the general high command, has focused his anti-grafting campaign on over one million People’s Liberation Army (PLA) armies, the largest army in the world. The campaign targeted over 60 senior generals including senior military officials for corruption and abuse of power. Observers say his campaign also helped Xi consolidate his power to emerge as the most powerful leader behind ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) founder Mao Zedong with the prospect of continuing power for a lifetime.

