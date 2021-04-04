Emotion, the dose of development to be the weapon of KCRs





Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will step up the TRS party campaign in Nagarjunasagar district with a public meeting in Halia on April 14 with the specific aim of denying any emotional support to Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy. Party leaders revealed that although CM was quite pleased with the ongoing campaign, he did not want to leave any room for a repeat of the Dubbak poll result, where the party was extremely confident, despite the strong challenge from the BJP during campaign. Mr KCR did not campaign in Dubbak despite demands from MLA parties as he was confident of a win even if it were by a reduced margin. BJP won by a narrow margin of 1,079 votes but interestingly it covered the 62,500 margin by which later, Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy had won in the 2018 election. Many believe that a public meeting by the CM would have closed that small margin. Jana Reddy has no flowers However, the opponent in Nagarjunasagar is not even green and TRS is crashing against seven times MLA and senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy. In addition to his strong connection to the constituency, Mr. Jana Reddy is also exploiting the feeling that he was defeated last time and this may be his last direct choice thus connecting with voters. Mr KCR is well aware of this political strategy that may work for Mr Jana Reddy and does not want voters to deviate from the TRS in this emotional angle, a senior leader told The Hindu. There is no better leader in Telangana than KCR to connect with people emotionally and public meeting would be exactly to deny Jana Reddys emotional appeal. Yadavas vs other BC The TRS leadership has appointed senior ministers and also the MLA for each mandal taking into account the caste equations. A senior leader on condition of anonymity said the late Nomula Narsimhaiah had rubbed other groups before Christ on the wrong side by openly supporting only the Yadava community in the constituency during his tenure. In fact, there was a request from some BC leaders that they object to whether the party candidate would be from the Yadava community. It was also one of the reasons why the party supremacy did not reveal the names of the candidates until the last minute keeping everyone in mind, one leader argued. We also can not offend Yadavas numerically strong. We could not even afford the division of Yadava votes and that is why he tried hard to bring BJP aspirant Anjaiah Yadav to our country. Given these many factors of the complex political situation, the Prime Minister has decided to give the final dose of Telangana and the emotion of development, for which he is quite good, through the public meeting. The CM may not have personally targeted Mr. Jana Reddy, but it does help improve irrigation facilities after the Telangana Formation. Lack of KTRs The president who works for TRS, KT Rama Rao, stands out from his absence in the additional Nagarjunasagar election campaigns that confuses the party cadre. However, a senior leader said a street show is being planned after the PM meeting where he will connect with young people the party thinks has been on the side of the BJP in the last election.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos