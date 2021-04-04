Truck owner behind deadly Taiwan train crash that killed 48, apologizes – National





The owner of a construction truck that caused Taiwan's worst road accident in decades, killing 48 people, apologized in tears as he left his home by police on Sunday. The emergency brake of unmanned trucks was not properly involved, according to government disaster relief centers. Read more: Taiwan seeks to arrest truck driver who may have caused train crash that killed nearly 50 people An investigation is under way into exactly how the Lee Yi-Hsiangs vehicle slid down the rails on Friday from a nearby construction site on the mountainous coast of eastern Hualien County. The truck was hit by a passenger train carrying 494 people, which derailed shortly before entering a tunnel, crushing many passengers inside manipulated train carriages. The death toll was revised to 48 on Sunday, as rescuers initially said 51, then 50 people were killed. The changes came after some body parts were found to belong to an individual, a spokesman for the Central Emergency Operations Center said. At least 198 people were injured.









I have caused a serious accident at the Taiwan Railway Administration Taroko number 480 of the trains during these years Tomb Cleansing Feasts, causing death and injury, for this I express my regret and my sincere apologies, said Lee, who is also the construction site manager, his words muffled by a face mask and emotions. I will cooperate fully with the authorities’ investigations and take responsibility. Prosecutors in Hualien County said earlier that they were seeking an arrest warrant for the truck owner, who was questioned along with several others. Hualien District Court originally allowed Lee to post bail of Taiwan $ 500,000 (US $ 17,516), but that decision was reversed Sunday when a higher court in Hualien overturned a lower court decision to grant parole. , the Taiwan Central News Agency reported. Read more: Nearly 50 dead, dozens more injured and trapped behind train tracks in Taiwan The story goes down the ad Train travel is popular during the four-day Taiwan Tomb holiday, when families often return to their hometowns to pay their respects at the graves of their elders. It’s also an opportunity to take a break. Taiwan is a mountainous island and most of its 24 million people live in the plains along the north and west coasts that are home to most of the islands farmland, major cities and high-tech industries. The lightly populated east, where the crash occurred, is popular as a tourist destination and the railway line is known for its beautiful natural scenery. © 2021 Canadian Press







