SCS deal to AP before you give it to Puducherry: CPI (M) tells BJP

Urges poll-related UT people to take promise of saffron parties with a salt

CPI (M) Central Committee member V. Srinivasa Rao on Sunday called on the people of Puducherry related to the poll to take with a pinch of salt the promise of the BJP poll to secure Special Category (SCS) Status in the territory of Unionit. The prime ministers promise Coordination of the election campaign in the seven segments of the Assembly, including four in the Nellore district, in support of the party nominee N. Yadagiri for the place of Tirupati Lok Sabha, Mr. Rao said it was in Tirupati that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised SCS Andhra Pradesh in preparation for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After coming to power, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed the inability of the Centers to give SCS Andhra Pradesh and blamed the scheme of financial devolution from the Center to the Evolved States by the 14th Finance Commission for the same thing, Mr. Rao recalled. The ruling BJP in the Center must prove its sincerity by first giving the coveted status to Andhra Pradesh, who had been struggling to overcome the blues of divisions, before moving forward with the SCS for the Puducherry. Pawan warned He said the Jana Sena Party should not be kidnapped by BJP State President Somu Veerrajus reported the statement that JSP supreme Pawan Kalyan would be the JSP-BJPs Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024. The saffron party only wanted to appease JSP activists, who were upset with the party that gave the prestigious seat Tirupati LS BJP as part of an electoral understanding, he added. To prove his point, Mr. Rao quoted the reported statement of BJP candidate K. Ratna Prabha that the actor-politician would not be the candidate for Prime Minister. He accused BJP of trying to communicate the political situation in Andhra Pradesh by planning a yatra from Kapilatheertham to Tirupati in Ramatheertham on the north coast of Andhra Pradesh, where an idol of Lord Rama had been desecrated. Mr Rao also wanted Mr Pawan Kalyan to use his good offices with the BJP-led government in the Center to expedite the CBI investigation into the evacuation of the Sari Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple carriage as the matter had made little progress on it. last eight months.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos