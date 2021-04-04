Bubble or boom? Why ultra-low interest rates mean house prices can never fall | House prices

It is hardly hard to disagree with the New Zealand governments’ recent assessment that the out-of-country housing market has shifted from a simple boom to a bubble that threatens the entire economy. Prices have risen a staggering 23% over the past year, leaving home ownership beyond most people no longer on the newer fabulous scale, first-time buyers. If it walks like a bubble and speaks like a bubble, then it must be a bubble, right?

The only problem is that the bubbles may not be what they used to be. House prices are constantly rising in many other developed economies like the US and UK. In Australia, prices rose 2.8% in March, the fastest monthly increase in 33 years. But governments are in no hurry to copy the canary Jacinda Arderns at the time of the mine, as well-known economist and sociologist Gnrale Albert Edwards has duplicated, and instruct central banks to make easing prices part of monetary policy.

Rather, in fact, with the pandemic crisis that saw interest rates drop last year to the lowest levels of all time. The US Federal Reserve sets the tone for other central banks and is telling financial markets that ultra-low interest rates may be with us for years to come. Coupled with first-time buyer incentives and building grants, low borrowing costs seem to ensure that property prices will rise despite the coronavirus recession.

So while a bubble can be defined as a market where price increases are not justified by the basics, the era of free money started by the global financial crisis and supported by Covid, has radically changed the fundamental ones. There is an expectation that the authorities will do everything necessary to continue the party.

Damien Klassen, head of investment at Nucleus Wealth in Melbourne, believes the property market distortion needs to go further because there is more room for lower interest rates in Western economies.

It shows the euro area where the base rate is now -1%. In Germany, you can get one 10-year fixed rate mortgage for 0.3%. Japan, where a stock and property bubble burst 30 years ago, has used massive government stimulus and ultra-low rates to stabilize the economy since then and mortgage rates are also below 1%. What once looked like a bubble may be the new normal.

House prices are only about affordability, says Klassen. Wages are not rising, so affordability depends on rates. Mortgage rates can easily be reduced. Look at Europe.

Price action suggests it is a powerful example. Towards the end of last year, investment bank UBS published a report called Global Real Estate Bubble Index which ranked the cities most at risk from a property bubble.

Using factors such as price ratios and local market distortions (e.g. interest rates), he rated Munich and Frankfurt at the highest risk, with Paris, Amsterdam and Zurich rubbing their shoulders with perennials like Hong Kong. and London in the top 10 New York came in 18th, just behind Sydney in 16th. New Zealand was not included in the study, though Auckland it is often rated among the least affordable cities in the world.

The UBS index indicates that the housing boom may have a way to go in countries such as the US and Australia. In the latter, the base rate is 0.1% so banks can easily borrow under the Reserve Banks financing fund and lend them money to customers at, say, 2%. Although most economists do not expect further rate cuts, recent years have shown that the first reversal of the economic crisis leads to ever cheaper borrowing costs.

Ben Udy, an economist in Australia and New Zealand at Capital Economics consulting, expected prices to continue to rise as rates were so low.

We do not think asset classes are overpriced or overripe for the bubble burst, he says. Long-term house prices depend on supply relative to demand. In the short term, some people have more money due to the blockage and this has caused prices to rise.

However, Capital expects prices to start to cool as closed demand built under Covid blockades decreases and grants and incentives are withdrawn. New Zealand’s central bank is now on notice from the government to help lower prices, and property investors face a tougher tax regime to ease what Ardern calls speculation. Udy thinks the RBNZ will raise rates next year. He also thinks Australia’s macroprudential regulator, Apra, will tighten lending standards later this year as credit growth erupts.

However, the broader picture is that the global economy is stuck in a race to the end: without a change in wage stagnation for decades, interest rates will remain low and house prices will remain high.

Australia is stuck in the same debt trap as everyone else where we have so much debt that we can not raise rates because it makes it harder for people to pay off debt, says Klassen. To get more growth, we need to lower rates, so people borrow more and the cycle goes on.

Joe Bidens’s giant stimulus packs for the U.S. economy could make a difference, he says, if massive New Deal-style work schemes add to profits and the increase comes from the real power of spending instead of debt.

In the meantime, other ingenious ways could emerge to keep trucks on trucks, perhaps again following the Japanese example and extending the repayment period beyond the natural extension of a life in 100 year.

Like frogs in boiling water, says Klassen. Mortgages used to be for 20 years, then 25, now 30. They will soon become 50. Many people will never pay it again, so owning a home will be like renting only from a bank. .