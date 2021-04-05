221 new COVID-19 cases, 3 reported deaths, 165 recoveries





Three Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Two deaths were reported in the 50-59 age group from the Regina area and one death was reported in the 80 plus age group from the South-East area. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 439. There are 221 new cases of COVID-19 to be reported in Saskatchewan on April 4, 2021. New cases are found in Regina (112), Saskatoon (27), South-East (26), South-Central (15), Central East (13), Far East (7), North-West (7) , North-East (6), South-West (4) and North Central (3) areas. The 15 new cases reported today in South-Center are located in the South-Central 2 sub-area, which includes the Moose Jaw and the area. A new issue is pending residence information. A previously reported case with pending stay information has been assigned to the North Central area. 34,544 cases have now been reported, including 2,196 active cases. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 216 (17.6 new cases per 100,000). As of April 3, 2,367 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in Regina (1,626), South Central (180), South East (167), Saskatoon (134), Central East (33), North Central (18) , Central West Area (12), Southwest (7), Far North East (4) and Northwest (2). There are 184 cases with pending residence. Two new descent results were reported today. Of the 951 VOCs with lines identified by the complete genome sequence in Saskatchewan, 943 are B1.1.1.7 (MB) and eight are B1.351 (SA). Vaccine information is not available today because the Ministry of Health is releasing a new panel detailing vaccine administration in the province, including the first and second doses administered by age. Because of this transition, vaccine data are not available today. Today’s data will be included in tomorrow’s new panel. One hundred and ninety-four people are in the hospital. One hundred and fifty people are receiving hospital care in the following areas: Regina (69), Saskatoon (45), Middle East (13), North West (10), South East (8), North Central (2), North North East (1), West Center (1) and South-Center (1). Forty-four people are in intensive care in the following area: Regina (27), Saskatoon (10), South Central (3), North Central (2) and Central East (2). One hundred and sixty-five other people have recovered, bringing the total of the provinces to 31,909 recoveries. There were 3,527 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on April 3rd. To date, 681,074 COVID-19 tests have been developed in Saskatchewan. For more information, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. You can find maps and case by region on the government website.







