



Career in International Law Wednesday, April 7, Noon – 1 p.m. EDT Learn about careers in civil and human rights, immigration and refugee law, and international criminal law. speakers Ami Gandhi, Chicago Bar Association for Civil Rights

Rachel Van Tyle, Exodus Refuge

Tanya Pettay, Extraordinary Chambers in the Cambodian Courts Viewing panel

USAID & USEA: Achieving Energy Security in Europe and Eurasia: Why It Matters for America Wednesday, April 8, 3–4 pm EDT Energy independence is vital to democracy. For nearly 30 years, the United States has supported European and Eurasian newspapers to support itself through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United States Energy Association (USEA). By initiating a new development aid paradigm based on building alliances and engaging in diplomacy at a technical level, the programs of these organizations have increased engineering skills and institutional capacity within the energy sector in the region, making progress towards a shared vision. for energy security and energy independence. The leaders of this development aid work will explain that shared vision and why the U.S. has invested in achieving it, share some success stories, and discuss the challenges that remain. Speakers: William Polonia, Senior Director, United States Energy Association

Dr. Steven S. Burns, Head of Energy and Infrastructure at the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia, US Agency for International Development Watch the discussion

Practice in International Law and Institutions Thursday, April 8, 5 p.m. EDT Your degree prepares you for a host of opportunities. This panel of current and former HLS students will discuss how they navigated the internship / job search, the opportunities they provided, and how they used their skills. Panelists: Sahar Rabiei, intern, Student Engagement Law School Study

Luma Khabbaz, former practitioner, United Nations; law student

Leigh Anne Reuter, former intern, Institute of World Resources

Catherine Heiger, former intern, ACLU Viewing panel

(Anti-) Social Media: Threats and Topics of a New World Order Friday, April 9, 9–10: 30 am EDT Faculty from Indiana University and OP Jindal Global University come together to address the challenges posed by social media on pressing issues of nationalism, identity, disinformation, violence and privacy. Participants will inform each other about the use of social media within their respective contexts and identify the challenges presented in relation to these five issues. Feedback from participants will inform about the design of a student workshop with many sessions organized jointly by both institutions in the fall of 2021. Topics and speakers: Political communication, political psychology and social media in the US

Assistant Professor Mike Gruszczynski, School of Media, Indiana University

Assistant Professor Mike Gruszczynski, School of Media, Indiana University Social media and daily political life in India

Assistant Professor Lipika Kamra, Politics and Anthropology, Global Jindal University OP

Assistant Professor Lipika Kamra, Politics and Anthropology, Global Jindal University OP Race and racism in transnational fan cultures

Assistant Professor Rukmini Pande, Literary Studies and Writing, Global Jindal University OP

Assistant Professor Rukmini Pande, Literary Studies and Writing, Global Jindal University OP Ethics of privacy on social media

Assistant Professor Sameer Patil, Luddy School of Informatics, Informatics and Engineering, Indiana University Moderated by Professor Shruti Rana, Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, Indiana University Sign up for the panel

Career at the United Nations Friday, April 9, 11 a.m. – Day Two

Co-sponsor: Maure IU Law School

Moderator: Terrance Stroud, Maure IU Law School A group of experts working at the United Nations will discuss their current roles, career paths and provide advice to students interested in careers in the UN or international arena. Panelists: Mr. Arasu Jambukeswaran. Special Program for Inter-Local Cooperation, United Nations Population Fund

Helena Carvalho, Communications, Policies and Strategies Division, United Nations

Marika Aleksieva, Results Monitoring Analyst, Policy and Strategy Division, United Nations

Mark Hutchinson, operations manager, Nigeria country office, united nation Viewing panel

