Top International Fashion News of the Week 04.04.21





Carla Zampatti has passed away, and Chanel debuted in her new collaboration with V Magazine. Stay up to date with the latest international fashion news stories of the week. Carla Zampatti passes away Australian iconic designer Carla Zampatti has died after a severe fall last week. Last Friday, the 78-year-old slipped down a staircase in Sydney while attending the La Traviata opera. She spent a week in a coma but unfortunately did not wake up again. Designers, models and other icons have paid homage to the stylist, who greatly influenced the industry and empowered women for more than half a century. Carla Zampatti was born in 1942 in Lovero, Italy and moved to Western Australia in 1950. She started her eponymous labeling in 1965 and was one of the leading and most influential ‘pioneer’ designers in Australia. Zampatti designed clothes for women fighting for liberation through the women’s rights movement in the 1960s to empower women today in leadership, the workplace, their home, and key life events. She wore many iconic Australian women, including Princess Mary of Denmark, Cate Blanchett and former Prime Minister Julia Gillard. Paul Andrew leaves Salvatore Ferragamo After five years with Salvatore Ferragamo, Paul Andrew will retire from his role. The company reportedly has plans to change the current board of directors. According to a report from Business of Fashion, the Creative Director will leave behind his SS22 collection in May. It seems that his position can not be replaced. Ferruccio Ferragamo will step down from his role as Chairman and be replaced by his brother, Leonardo. Armani turns her Theater into a vaccination site Armani Group will turn its space in Milan, the Armani / Teatro, into a COVID vaccination site. The designer has kept his performances on the runway from the Milan theater since 2001 and aims to improve the speed of vaccination throughout Italy, which has been extremely slow. “This is one of the initiatives strongly supported by Giorgio Armani, who wants to protect and support his employees at a time that is still quite critical to everyone ‘s health,” the company shared. This is not the first designer to help speed up the vaccination process – Prada has also joined by converting all of its headquarters and open-air facilities as part of the campaign. CFDA and Swarovski launch a new program The CFDA and Swarovski are teaming up for a new project called Re: Generation Innovation Scholar Award. Companies will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the CFDA Scholarship Program by debuting a platform for sustainable design. The partnership will last for three years and is available to a BFA or BA university student. The winner will receive a $ 30,000 grant and mentoring to start their fashion career “Design students have a unique ability to use the creative process to explore sustainable development and lay the foundations for a new and better future for the industry,” said Nadja Swarovski. “Their creative expression through fashion is a tool for evolution not only for glowing concepts and products, but also for social changes in thinking and behavior.” Chanel Colleges with V Magazine in the New Book Chanel is launching a limited edition book in collaboration with Revista V. The fashion literature features photos by Inez and Vinoodh, and stars including BLACKPINK’s Lily-Rose Depp, Margot Robbie and Jennie. The book will feature a diverse range of models, with shootings taking place in LA, Mexico, New York and virtually worldwide. The pages display the latest Spring Summer 21 RTW collection, ‘culminating in an everlasting memory’.







