The Sawlog Global Price Index rose 8% to 4Q / 20 as demand for logs increased in North America and Europe

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Both WRI (Global and European) saw price indices rose 8% qoq in 4Q / 20 while register prices rose worldwide. Demand for registers improved as timber consumption increased in the second half of 2020, particularly in United States, United Kingdom, South Korea, and the MENA region. IN Europe, the timber market was generally flat, with only minor changes in domestic demand. However, European countries with high levels of timber exports to non-European countries were lucky. The record setting of timber prices in the US helped increase shipments to higher levels than in 4Q / 20. These increases have been observed in Germany, Sweden, Romania, and Austria. Sawlog Global Price Index (GSPI) grew to a two-year high of US $ 74.66/ m3 in 4Q / 20. That was more than two dollars above its 25-year average. Western USA, Western Canada, Austria, Germany, and Estonia saw the most significant price increases qoq. Only from 21 regions included in the Index Northwestern Russia AND poland without falling saw prices from 3Q / 20 to 4Q / 20. European Sawlog Price Index (ESPI)), expressed in Euro, increased to 76.13 / m3 at 4Q / 20, from a minimum of 11 years at 3Q / 20. Sawlog prices at Austria, Germany, Norway, Estonia, and Czech Republic grew more during the fall of 2020. Russia exported 15 million m3 of logs in 2020, which accounted for almost 12% of globally traded round timber. Much of this trade could be stopped next year when a new law proposed by Of Russia the president will ban the export of softwood logs and high value hardwood logs January 1, 2022. According to a study just released by WRI and O’Kelly Acumen, Ban on Russian exports in 2022 – Implications for the Global Forest Industry (RELATED), China will probably seek to provide more saws from other regions of the world, such as Oceania, Europe, and the US Are you interested in information on the world market of wood products? The Wood Resources Quarterly (WRQ) is a 70-page report established in 1988 and has subscribers in over 30 countries. The report follows prices for saws, pulp, timber and pelletsand trade reports and timber market developments in most major regions around the world. For more information on the latest trends in the international forest products market, please go towww.WoodPrices.com CONTACTS: Wood Resources International LLC

