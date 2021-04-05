Top International AP News at 1:33 am EDT

Guardian

Courteney Rosss’s testimony showed how police departments fail in their duty to protect those fighting addiction The Chauvin Trial, Week 1: Living Testimony and the Focus on Force From all the stories of George Floyds life and death heard in a hall in Minneapolis this week, perhaps the least expected was his girlfriends’ description of their joint struggle with opioid addiction. Courteney Rosss’s sad testimony gave a very human look at the penitent quest for a settlement and a mutual struggle to shake off drug addiction. It was a story to be known by millions of Americans sucked into the largest drug epidemic in the history of their countries by the pharmaceutical industry trying to flood the US with opioid pain medications. Defense attorney for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for murder, saw something in Rosss’s account as well. An opportunity. Ross told of her loved ones being bathed to death by an overdose just weeks before he took his last breath below the Chauvins’ knee in May last year. He took a pill she did not recognize. His belly really hurt, she said. He had doubled in pain. Ross said she noticed a white substance around Floyds’s mouth and took him to the hospital, where he stayed for several days after significantly overdosing. It was not the first time. Chauvins’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, drew attention to the similarities between Rosss’s description and the police account of Floyds’ condition as they arrested him: a man who complained of a stomach ache and white foam around his mouth. Nelsons’s intent was to bring down the prosecution’s claim that Chauvin killed Floyd by holding the knee to his neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd was lying on the ground. The defense has made a simple calculation. Plant suspicions in only one jury member as to the cause of death after the entire official autopsy showed that Floyd had a mixture of drugs in his system and Chauvin could walk free. But if the defense claim is that Floyd was obviously overdosing, or at least under the influence of drugs, why did Chauvin and his fellow officers not do so at the time? From the video shown in court, Floyd was clearly in anxiety even before Chauvin put his knee to the neck. He was shivering and confused when officers arrived at the scene. The cashier who sold Floyd cigarettes shortly before his arrest told the court that he was noticeably tall, though friendly and not threatening. A portrait of George Floyd hangs in fortifications at the center of the Hennepin county government, where Derek Chauvin is on trial. Photos: Nicholas Liepins / Rex / Shutterstock Even if police did not immediately acknowledge that Floyd was under the influence of drugs or risked an overdose, it is clear that he was going through a kind of crisis, perhaps with his mental health. Chauvin and his fellow officers heard Floyd screaming constantly about his stomach ache and no foam around his mouth. His calls for help, however, were rejected. There seemed to be an indifference to his well-being. Chauvin only told his supervisor that Floyd was going crazy. Why did the police not recognize that the man in their detention was in crisis? Is it because the officers did not want to see? Or because they were not trained? Either way, those few minutes could have had a much less tragic outcome if they had treated Floyd like a medical emergency. The assistant who treated Floyd said that when he arrived, none of the police officers were offering the dying man any kind of first aid, even though he was not breathing. All the while, Floyd remained the only suspect to be subdued. One reform demanded by protesters after Floyds death is that part of the police budget be spent to place social workers alongside officers. Video recordings show that before Chauvin and his fellow officers tried to force Floyd into a team car, he was handcuffed and was sitting next to a wall. He was not a threat to anyone and his arrest was not an urgent matter. This was the moment when a social worker could have been consulted or asked at the scene if such a policy would have existed. Almost certainly the result would have been different. Other police departments have learned the value of social workers and mental health experts in dealing with drug crises. One of the pioneers has been the town of Huntington in West Virginia, a state devastated by the opioid epidemic, which for many years had the highest overdose rate in the country. Among other things, the presence of a social worker while police were dealing with overdose of people or who had some other form of drug emergency helped officers see people addicted to opioids in a different light. A former county police chief in Huntington told me the presence of social workers had transformed his mind and that of many of his officers, who previously could not see the point of saving someone from an overdose just to see them. they did it again. The former boss compared him to the revelation brought earlier in his career by training why some women stay in abusive relationships even after police are constantly called. There is plenty of concern for Floyds mood and health in video footage played in court of Chauvin and other officers seeking medical help. Instead, he seemed to have only one determination to make an arrest even though Chauvin could have simply written Floyd a ticket for the use of a counterfeit $ 20 bill. But then perhaps, like many other officers encountering drug users in crisis, Floyd was seen as an addict blamed for his condition. Ross told another Floyd story sucked into the opioid trap from sports injuries and prescribed oxycodone for pain. The drug included the powerful narcotic OxyContin, which did so much to trigger the opioid epidemic. Over two decades its manufacturer, Purdue Pharma, released the massive description of pain medication on a scale not seen anywhere else. We got addicted and we both tried to break that addiction many times, Ross said. After all, Floyd failed to make that break and was convicted of it. Chris McGreal is the author of American Overdose, the Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts